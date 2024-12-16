Champions Cup big step up for SA teams, says Stormers coach Dobson
‘We are building depth, but disappointed we did not do something special’
16 December 2024 - 11:00
The 53-16 drubbing the injury-ravaged Stormers took at the hands of Harlequins in London on Saturday offered further proof that the Champions Cup is a big step up for South African teams, coach John Dobson said...
