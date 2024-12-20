Nominees for SA Rugby awards revealed
Springbok flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit is one of five nominees for SA Rugby’s men’s player of the year for the past season along with Damian de Allende, Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe and Ox Nche.
Etzebeth, SA Rugby’s men’s player of the year for the past two seasons, Kolbe, De Allende and Nche are part of the star-studded shortlist for the top award because of their consistent performances.
SA Rugby announced the nominees — as voted for by members of the media and coaching staff from the governing body — in nine categories on Friday and the winners will be named early next year.
Other categories are Outsurance referee of the year, provincial women’s player of the year and associate member of the year.
The five players nominated for SA Rugby women’s player of the year all played key roles helping the Springbok Women win the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup and qualify for the Rugby World Cup 2025 in England.
🚨 BREAKING 🚨 The nominees in the various categories for the #SARugbyAwards 2024 are out 🤩#Springboks #ForeverGreenForeverGold— Springboks (@Springboks) December 20, 2024
They are Aseza Hele, Libbie Janse van Rensburg and Nadine Roos, all previous winners of the award, as well as Chumisa Qawe and Vainah Ubisi.
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cameron Hanekom, Jaden Hendrikse, Quan Horn, who made their Test debuts in 2024, and Henco van Wyk, who played for the SA “A” side two years ago, have been nominated for the young player of the year award.
The three players nominated for the Springbok Sevens men’s player of the year award all helped SA qualify for and win the bronze medal at the Olympic Games in Paris.
They are Blitzbok captain Selvyn Davids, Zain Davids and Ryan Oosthuizen.
Bathobele Hlekani, Jurenzo Julius and JF van Heerden all put up their hands for the South African Under-20s this year and are the nominees for the Junior Springbok Player of the Year Award.
Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus has been nominated with Philip Snyman (Springbok Sevens) and Jake White (Vodacom Bulls) for the coach of the year, while the Springboks and Blitzboks are up against the Hollywoodbets Sharks for the team of the year.
On the Carling Currie Cup front, Renzo du Plessis (Fidelity ADT Lions), Clinton Swart (Airlink Pumas) and Vincent Tshituka (Hollywoodbets Sharks XV) are the nominees in the Premier Division.
Two players who helped the Sanlam Boland Kavaliers to the First Division title, Ashlon Davids and Thurlow Marsh, are up against EP’s Jayden Bantom.
“While the past year was not without its challenges, we saw again over most weekends how deeply ingrained rugby is in the South African psych, and these nominations celebrate the best of the best in our teams in Green and Gold and on the domestic front,” said SA Rugby president Mark Alexander.
“Rugby is a team sport and every player that has represented the Boks has played his part in our successes, but the five players who are nominated this year have been at the core of the side that have won back-to-back Rugby World Cups and two Rugby Championship titles, while they have finished the year as the top-ranked team in the world for a second consecutive year.
“We had a great year with the Boks doing us proud yet again, but so too our other national teams, with the Springbok Women lifting their game and the Blitzboks bringing home an Olympic medal yet again, finishing off a tough season on a high note.
“I would like to congratulate all the players who made the shortlists for their nominations after a wonderful year of rugby, and I would like to thank all our players, coaches, administrators, referees and sponsors — from international down to grassroots levels — as well as everyone else who works hard at promoting and organising our game for their roles in a very successful 2023 season.”
SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year: Damian de Allende, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe, Ox Nche
SA Rugby Women’s Player of the Year: Aseza Hele, Libbie Janse van Rensburg, Chumisa Qawe, Nadine Roos, Vainah Ubisi
SA Rugby Young Player of the Year: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Cameron Hanekom, Jaden Hendrikse, Quan Horn, Henco van Wyk
Springbok Sevens Men’s Player of the Year: Selvyn Davids, Zain Davids, Ryan Oosthuizen
Junior Springbok Player of the Year: Bathobele Hlekani, Jurenzo Julius, JF van Heerden
Team of the Year: Hollywoodbets Sharks, Springboks, Springbok Sevens
Coach of the Year: Rassie Erasmus (Springboks), Philip Snyman (Springbok Sevens), Jake White (Vodacom Bulls)
Carling Currie Cup Premier Division Player of the Year: Renzo du Plessis, Clinton Swart, Vincent Tshituka
Carling Currie Cup First Division Player of the Year: Jayden Bantom, Ashlon Davids, Thurlow Marsh