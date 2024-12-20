Nominees for SA Rugby awards revealed

Springbok flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit is one of five nominees for SA Rugby’s men’s player of the year for the past season along with Damian de Allende, Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe and Ox Nche.

Etzebeth, SA Rugby’s men’s player of the year for the past two seasons, Kolbe, De Allende and Nche are part of the star-studded shortlist for the top award because of their consistent performances.

SA Rugby announced the nominees — as voted for by members of the media and coaching staff from the governing body — in nine categories on Friday and the winners will be named early next year.

Other categories are Outsurance referee of the year, provincial women’s player of the year and associate member of the year.

The five players nominated for SA Rugby women’s player of the year all played key roles helping the Springbok Women win the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup and qualify for the Rugby World Cup 2025 in England.