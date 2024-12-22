Win a step in right direction for Stormers, says Schickerling

“They could not exit well and we won a lot of aerial battles.
“I think within the goal zone our passes were too long and we could not get enough advantage.
“There was some impatience and we could have done a lot better, even with the red card against us, so I am a little disappointed.
“It was a special occasion in Cape Town to play my 50th game for the Lions, and thank you to all the fans who came out. I feel honoured to have played 50 games for this great team.”
The first of the Stormers' five tries came after a maul from the forward pack, with hooker Joseph Dweba crashing over to score.
The Lions were a man down for most of the game after Ruben Schoeman was red-carded for a dangerous clear-out on Manie Libbok in the 20th minute.
Snapping a four-game losing streak by beating the Lions 29-10 at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday was a big step in the right direction for the Stormers, says lock JD Schickerling.
Thanks to the much-needed victory and the precious log points earned, the Stormers will take renewed confidence to their much-anticipated derby against the Sharks in Cape Town on Saturday.
The high-flying Sharks continued their good run of form in the United Rugby Championship (URC) when they edged the Bulls 20-17 at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.
Despite the win, the Stormers are languishing in 13th spot on the 16-team URC log and will be targeting a crucial home win over the Sharks.
Schickerling was at the heart of the action for the Stormers and his efforts were rewarded when he was named man of the match.
“This was a tough game for the Stormers,” he said.
“The biggest thing for us was to get back to basics, but it was not a perfect display. But this win over the Lions was a step in the right direction for us going forward. The Stormers needed this win to build our confidence ahead of the Sharks match.
“Penalties got us a bit in the second half and got the Lions back into the game. When you get so many penalties against you it's tough to stay in the game, but luckily we pulled off the win.”
Lions captain Marius Louw said impatience had let his team down in the second half at DHL Stadium.
“In the second half we played a lot better and we won a lot more territory and we put the Stormers under pressure,” he said.
Libbok featured in the next try soon after when his cross-kick allowed Suleiman Hartzenberg to finish out wide.
Dweba made it a double with another maul try just before halftime, which allowed the Stormers to go into the break 15-0 up.
The Lions scored their first try early in the second half, when Edwill van der Merwe chipped ahead and finished a counterattack.
The Lions had a second try from a set line-out move, with replacement hooker Franco Marais scoring.
The Stormers had the final say as a well-worked team try was finished by a charging Neethling Fouche to seal the win.
