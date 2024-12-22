Rugby

Win a step in right direction for Stormers, says Schickerling

Lock at heart of action against Lions named man of the match

23 December 2024 - 14:00
George Byron Rugby writer
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Manie Libbok of the Stormers, right, and WJ Steenkamp of the Lions during the United Rugby Championship match at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday
Manie Libbok of the Stormers, right, and WJ Steenkamp of the Lions during the United Rugby Championship match at DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

Snapping a four-game losing streak by beating the Lions 29-10 at the DHL Stadium in Cape Town on Saturday was a big step in the right direction for the Stormers, says lock JD Schickerling.

Thanks to the much-needed victory and the precious log points earned, the Stormers will take renewed confidence to their much-anticipated derby against the Sharks in Cape Town on Saturday.

The high-flying Sharks continued their good run of form in the United Rugby Championship (URC) when they edged the Bulls 20-17 at Kings Park in Durban on Saturday.

Despite the win, the Stormers are languishing in 13th spot on the 16-team URC log and will be targeting a crucial home win over the Sharks.

Schickerling was at the heart of the action for the Stormers and his efforts were rewarded when he was named man of the match.

Stormers notch up crucial win despite error-strewn display

Having suffered defeats in their last four matches, the Cape side will be pleased they can start making their way up from 13th on the log
Sport
1 day ago

“This was a tough game for the Stormers,” he said.

“The biggest thing for us was to get back to basics, but it was not a perfect display. But this win over the Lions was a step in the right direction for us going forward. The Stormers needed this win to build our confidence ahead of the Sharks match.

“Penalties got us a bit in the second half and got the Lions back into the game. When you get so many penalties against you it's tough to stay in the game, but luckily we pulled off the win.”

Lions captain Marius Louw said impatience had let his team down in the second half at DHL Stadium.

“In the second half we played a lot better and we won a lot more territory and we put the Stormers under pressure,” he said.

Courageous Sharks hold on to defeat Bulls in Durban

Home side digs deeps to eke out precious 20-17 win over Bulls at Kings Park
Sport
1 day ago

“They could not exit well and we won a lot of aerial battles.

“I think within the goal zone our passes were too long and we could not get enough advantage.

“There was some impatience and we could have done a lot better, even with the red card against us, so I am a little disappointed.

“It was a special occasion in Cape Town to play my 50th game for the Lions, and thank you to all the fans who came out. I feel honoured to have played 50 games for this great team.”

The first of the Stormers' five tries came after a maul from the forward pack, with hooker Joseph Dweba crashing over to score.

The Lions were a man down for most of the game after Ruben Schoeman was red-carded for a dangerous clear-out on Manie Libbok in the 20th minute.

Boks becoming serial winners

Winning habitually has been the Springboks' stated objective since they won a record fourth Rugby World Cup title, and this year they have started to ...
Sport
1 day ago

Libbok featured in the next try soon after when his cross-kick allowed Suleiman Hartzenberg to finish out wide.

Dweba made it a double with another maul try just before halftime, which allowed the Stormers to go into the break 15-0 up.

The Lions scored their first try early in the second half, when Edwill van der Merwe chipped ahead and finished a counterattack.

The Lions had a second try from a set line-out move, with replacement hooker Franco Marais scoring.

The  Stormers had the final say as a well-worked team try was finished by a charging Neethling Fouche to seal the win.

READ MORE:

Nominees for SA Rugby awards revealed

Springbok flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit is one of five nominees for SA Rugby’s men’s Player of the Year for the past season along with Damian de ...
Sport
2 days ago

Nohamba's form loss partly explained

The passing of seasons can also bring a shift in fortunes. It is a harsh reality Lions halfback Sanele Nohamba has had to face this season.
Sport
5 days ago

Alexander still hopeful of clinching a favourable equity deal for SA Rugby

SA Rugby's president Mark Alexander remains firm they need an equity partner that can help give the Springboks global reach and open doors currently ...
Sport
1 week ago

Boks set for All Blacks' garden of Eden

September 6 2025 will be a red-letter day on the Springboks' calendar as they set out to conquer a peak devoid of human footprint since 1994.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pakistan deliver Pink Day pummelling thanks to sublime Saim Cricket
  2. Carling All Stars punish Magesi FC as Clinton Larsen steps down Soccer
  3. Sundowns suspends coach Jerry Tshabalala amid allegations of improper conduct ... Soccer
  4. Young fast-bowler Kwena Maphaka receives ODI cap from Kagiso Rabada Cricket
  5. Slot warns Liverpool against complacency after thrashing of Spurs Soccer

Latest Videos

2024 Suzuki Swift review
KINDS OF KINDNESS | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures