Stormers reign supreme in coastal derby against Sharks

An improved second half performance helped the Stormers to beat the Sharks and ended the Durbanites’ good United Rugby Championship (URC) run.

The Stormers won the coastal derby 24-20 in what was a closely contested affair at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday.

The Sharks went into the clash in the Cape having achieved four back-to-back victories in the URC, a tournament they look to improve on this season.

This after the Durban-based franchise finished in the bottom half of the 16-league team in the previous campaign.

It looked like the Sharks were on course for another South African derby victory after they beat the Bulls in Durban last weekend.

The John Plumtree-coached Sharks led 10-5 at half time, thanks to a try by Yaw Panxe on 32 minutes and five points from the boot of flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse.