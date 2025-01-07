France ace Dupont may be destined for Durbs

The Sharks may face a near full-strength Stade Toulousain (Toulouse) in the Champions Cup in Durban on Saturday.

Toulouse, the record six-time champions, look set to deploy their heavy artillery this weekend in a clash that may in large part mirror the one between the Tricolores and the Springboks.

It makes for a mouthwatering clash, with some of the visitors' leading lights including global superstar Antoine Dupont likely to play, especially after he and other France internationals were spared the trip to La Rochelle last weekend.

The average age of the Toulouse team last weekend was 22 and coach Ugo Mola would have drawn comfort from the fact that his young charges ran La Rochelle close. It took an after-the-hooter penalty for La Rochelle to get the job done against the experimental side.