Speedster Edwill van der Merwe in a race to retrace steps back to the Boks

Image: Gallo Images
Edwill van der Merwe last year sped his way into the Springbok fold — but an ankle injury tripped him up in his breakout season at the highest level.
This year he is desperate to retrace his steps back to the international arena, but needs little reminding that Cheslin Kolbe, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Makazole Mapimpi and Canan Moodie can all lay legitimate claim to a place in the elite group.
Still, the Lions dynamo is undaunted.
“On the field, I want to get back into the Bok group. I would love to play more games for the Springboks,” Van der Merwe said about his Bok prospects, after making just one appearance for the national team .
He was selected on the right wing for the Springboks' opening Test last year against Wales at Twickenham, and it was a debut made memorable courtesy of a spectacular try.
