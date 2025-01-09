Rugby

Before Sharks clash, Toulouse detour to Cape to honour player swept to sea

Ox Nché excited by clash against star-studded serial Champions Cup holders

09 January 2025 - 07:30
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Ox Nché during a Sharks training session at Kings Park Stadium on Tuesday.
Ox Nché during a Sharks training session at Kings Park Stadium on Tuesday.
Image: Steve Haag (Gallo Images)

Stade Toulousain (Toulouse) are making a detour en route to their Champions Cup encounter with the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

The defending champions will do some of their preparation in Cape Town but will also take time out to honour the memory of fallen teammate Mehdi Narjissi near the spot where he died last year.

In August, Narjissi, one of their junior players, was swept out to sea during a recovery session with the France U-18 team near Cape Point. France, England, Ireland and Georgia were in South Africa for a tournament when the tragedy struck. His body was never recovered.

Toulouse president Didier Lacroix said in an interview on Sud Radio last month: “We plan to stay the whole week in South Africa. This will allow us to pay tribute to a country that touched us and that touched one of us last summer. We will go and spend some time there.”

Toulouse will then make their way to Durban where the Sharks, who have won one and lost one, are hoping to maintain their challenge in Europe's elite competition.

The Sharks' Springbok prop Ox Nché is under no illusions about the challenge facing them.

“They're the champions and they are on form, having won two out of two in the competition, winning home and away, so they've shown their quality,” Nché told his team's website.

Toulouse, the defending champions and serial winners of the competition, certainly mean business after running in 19 tries in their first two matches. They also rested key players last week for this weekend's fixture.

“They're bringing a full-strength side to South Africa, I think it's going to be exciting. I enjoy testing myself against the best in the world and, for me, that's the assumption this week,” Nché said.

“There aren't a lot of teams who come close to how Toulouse play, their free-flowing game, dominant set-piece and the way they gel together.

“I think this is going to be one of the most exciting games we're going to play this season,” Nché predicted.

The Bok loosehead is rolling up his sleeves for the set-piece battle. “French rugby is very much about the scrum set-piece and Toulouse are probably the best team currently on their form.

“They are adaptable, they are happy to try new tricks, though they have a system that works for them and won't stray too much from what they do.

“They're strong and when you think you've beaten them in one scrum, they come back at the next one, so it's going to be a good scrumming challenge, one I'm looking forward to.”

With the visitors boasting several internationals, Nché agrees experience gained through the Springboks could prove handy.

“We will have to bring some of our expertise on what to expect and how we played against France. We've played against a lot of those guys, so there's a lot of French rugby DNA and South African rugby DNA.”

READ MORE:

Speedster Edwill van der Merwe in a race to retrace steps back to the Boks

"That is where my focus is, and I know the only way I am going to achieve that is to constantly play well for the Lions."
Sport
22 hours ago

Lions get Horn back ahead of Montpellier matchup

Others destined for later return from the infirmary
Sport
1 day ago

France ace Dupont may be destined for Durbs

Toulouse set to deploy some of their heavyweights against the Sharks, Stormers sweat on Feinberg-Mngomezulu
Sport
1 day ago

Springboks face a year of battle fatigue

The Springboks will go into 2025 with battle fatigue looming large for the back-to-back Rugby World Cup holders.
Sport
4 days ago

Stormers reign supreme in coastal derby against Sharks

An improved second half performance helped the Stormers to beat the Sharks and ended the Durbanites’ good United Rugby Championship (URC) run.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. MaMkhize speaks out on Royal AM player strike, Sars issue Soccer
  2. PSL giving Royal AM’s Sars matter full attention, says Mato Madlala Soccer
  3. City smash and grab win, giving Ertugral double against Chiefs and Pirates Soccer
  4. No bad blood with Ertugral: Cape Town City captain Thamsanqa Mkhize Soccer
  5. Duba double helps Chiefs mark 55th birthday in style as they sink Stellies Soccer

Latest Videos

Gazan nurse recalls Israeli raid of Kamal Adwan hospital | REUTERS
Senzo Meyiwa Murder Trial special sitting