Six-try Stormers keep Cup hopes alive as they down Sale Sharks 40-0
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
The Stormers weaved moments of magic as they beat Sale Sharks 40-0 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday to keep their Champions Cup aspirations alive.
This was their first victory in three outings and even though it was a contest they had to win, they played an expansive game of rugby that did the job and thrilled the 30,000-odd fans who turned up.
The match was strewn with errors by both sides, with a slew of penalties and four yellow cards issued, the first going to the Stormers’ Springbok prop Frans Malherbe in the first half.
For all the talk that the Manchester outfit would benefit from the inclusion of the five South Africans, including all three Du Preez brothers, they wasted even more chances than the home side.
Had they not blown two good attacking moments near the Stormers try-line early in the match, they might have been two tries up early on.
Instead it was the Stormers who showed their danger with a long-range attack that was reminiscent of the type of rugby the old Western Province used to play, dating back to long before any player involved in yesterday’s match was born.
Heck, coach John Dobson would probably have heard about it from his late father Paul, rugby historian and former referee.
The first move of note started on the right touchline, moving down the line where fullback Warrick Gelant carried the ball up before passing to left wing Ben Loader who kicked ahead.
Centre Wandisile Simelane got a hand to it but was brought down just before the line.
Not long afterward the home side struck for real. Flyhalf Manie Libbok went to ground in open play and scrumhalf Stefan Ungerer did well to scoop the ball up and send it quickly to Simelane who danced down the right touchline before passing inside to lock JD Schickerling to dot down in his 50th match for the Stormers.
Sale tried to score a quick equaliser, but from a ruck Ungerer kicked ahead and Libbok collected the ball unopposed and easily beat the only defender in his vicinity to run through and, with his conversion, to put the Stormers up 14-0.
On 30 minutes the Stormers were on attack and as Libbok readied himself to kick for the corner, Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline was blasted out on the stadium speakers.
Then it quickly turned sour as they botched the ensuing lineout and a scrum straight after that. That was the theme of the match until shortly after halftime, where a good cross-kick was fumbled by Sale winger Aaron Reed.
Soon afterwards substitute Jean-Luc du Plessis, on for Libbok in the blood bin, kicked accurately for touch and finally a team on the front foot was able to take advantage, pushing on the line in a sustained attack with prop Sti Sithole eventually going over for the try.
By this point the hosts were well in control.
The visitors didn’t help themselves when flyhalf Robert du Preez and fullback Joe Carpenter were yellow-carded within minutes of each.
With their opponents reduced to 13 men the Stormers took full advantage with Gelant rounding off an attack down the right wing.
By the time substitute Paul de Wet darted his way over the line, the match was well over.
Young centre Jonathan Roche vindicated Dobson’s decision to pick him in the starting XV, showing physicality and flair in equal measures.
The Stormers fans had plenty to celebrate on Saturday night, but they need to win again when they take on Racing 92 on the road.
Scorers:
Stormers — 40
Tries: JD Schickerling, Manie Libbok, Sti Sithole, Warrick Gelant, Paul de Wet, Andre-Hugo Venter Conversions: Manie Libbok (4). Jean-Luc du Plessis.
Sale Sharks — 0
