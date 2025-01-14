Rugby

Injuries pile up as Sharks head for France and Wales

Springbok trio missing from touring squad to Bordeaux and Cardiff

14 January 2025 - 13:22
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sharks flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse attended to by team physiotherapist Deane Macquet during the Champions Cup match against Stade Toulousain at Kings Park Stadium last Saturday.
Sharks flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse attended to by team physiotherapist Deane Macquet during the Champions Cup match against Stade Toulousain at Kings Park Stadium last Saturday.
Image: Steve Haag Sports (Gallo Images)

The Sharks' casualty ward is starting to overflow with tight head prop Vincent Koch, flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and wing Makazole Mapimpi the latest to join the infirmary.

The trio failed head injury assessments (HIA) in the aftermath of their brutal Champions Cup clash against Toulouse in Durban. They have been left out of the 28-man touring squad for their matches against Bordeaux-Begles in the same competition on Sunday and Cardiff a week later in the United Rugby Championship.

Their absence comes as a blow to the Sharks. Koch had an impressive day in the scrums in the 20-8 defeat against Toulouse at Kings Park, while Hendrikse showed little regard for life or limb as he tore into the French outfit's defence.

Hendrikse's absence breaks up a burgeoning halfback partnership with brother Jaden.

The new injuries further limit the Sharks' options, who still have locks Eben Etzebeth, Gerbrandt Grobler and Emile van Heerden, centre André Esterhuizen and fullback Aphelele Fassi, among others, in different stages of recovery.

Their touring squad appears a little thin in the second row with only Jason Jenkins and Corne Rahl featuring as recognised locks. Emmanuel Tshituka may find himself backing up the second rowers, while others from the ranks of the loose forwards may also spend time in the engine room.

On the plus side the Sharks' touring squad sees centre Lukhanyo Am return to the team, as does flank James Venter. Am has had rotten luck with injury of late.

Victory for the Sharks on Sunday will elevate them into the play-off spots, but that will be a tall order at Stade Chaban-Delmas. Bordeaux-Begles top their pool and they lead the French Top14 after 14 rounds.

Sharks touring squad

Forwards: Ruan Dreyer, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Hanro Jacobs, Bongi Mbonambi, Dylan Richardson, Ethan Bester, Jason Jenkins, Corne Rahl, Vincent Tshituka, Emmanuel Tshituka, Siya Kolisi, Phepsi Buthelezi, James Venter, Jeandre Labuschagne

Backs: Grant Williams, Jaden Hendrikse, Bradley Davids, Siya Masuku, Francois Venter, Lukhanyo Am, Ethan Hooker, Yaw Penxe, Eduan Keyter, Jurenzo Julius, Hakeem Kunene, Litelihle Bester

READ MORE:

Financial security off the field, success on it: SA Rugby has Boks to tick in 2025

Men out to make history against the All Blacks, women have moment to shine in fifth World Cup
Sport
9 hours ago

The Sharks made Antoine Dupont break into a sweat

Durban team lost against Toulouse, but Plumtree is proud of his team's fighting spirit against crack French outfit
Sport
1 day ago

Rigours of Champions Cup: Toulouse get to taste the demands of crossing the equator in tough clash with Sharks

South African teams have long pointed to its pitfalls but it was the turn of much decorated Stade Toulousain (Toulouse) coach Ugo Mola to lament the ...
Sport
2 days ago

Toulouse beat Sharks in Durban

It was Stade Toulousain's ferocity, slightly more than their finesse, that found the Sharks wanting in a Champions Cup match of thudding collisions ...
Sport
2 days ago

Six-try Stormers keep Cup hopes alive as they down Sale Sharks 40-0

The Stormers weaved the magic as they beat Sale Sharks 40-0 at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday to keep their Champions Cup aspirations alive.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Blast from the past: Bafana bite harder against the Indomitable Lions in Afcon ... Sport
  2. ‘An emotional moment’: Pirates coach Riveiro on screaming after Mbatha screamer Soccer
  3. Liverpool and Man City march into FA Cup round four, Plymouth stun Brentford Soccer
  4. Ref ‘tried to help’ Arrows: Kaizer Chiefs unhappy with officiating Soccer
  5. Djokovic survives Aussie Open scare as Swiatek, Sinner shrug off doping cloud Sport

Latest Videos

'Abducted' Uganda opposition figure reappears in court | REUTERS
Powerful earthquake kills dozens in Tibet, rattles Nepal | REUTERS