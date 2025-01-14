The new injuries further limit the Sharks' options, who still have locks Eben Etzebeth, Gerbrandt Grobler and Emile van Heerden, centre André Esterhuizen and fullback Aphelele Fassi, among others, in different stages of recovery.
Their touring squad appears a little thin in the second row with only Jason Jenkins and Corne Rahl featuring as recognised locks. Emmanuel Tshituka may find himself backing up the second rowers, while others from the ranks of the loose forwards may also spend time in the engine room.
On the plus side the Sharks' touring squad sees centre Lukhanyo Am return to the team, as does flank James Venter. Am has had rotten luck with injury of late.
Victory for the Sharks on Sunday will elevate them into the play-off spots, but that will be a tall order at Stade Chaban-Delmas. Bordeaux-Begles top their pool and they lead the French Top14 after 14 rounds.
Sharks touring squad
Forwards: Ruan Dreyer, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Hanro Jacobs, Bongi Mbonambi, Dylan Richardson, Ethan Bester, Jason Jenkins, Corne Rahl, Vincent Tshituka, Emmanuel Tshituka, Siya Kolisi, Phepsi Buthelezi, James Venter, Jeandre Labuschagne
Backs: Grant Williams, Jaden Hendrikse, Bradley Davids, Siya Masuku, Francois Venter, Lukhanyo Am, Ethan Hooker, Yaw Penxe, Eduan Keyter, Jurenzo Julius, Hakeem Kunene, Litelihle Bester
Injuries pile up as Sharks head for France and Wales
Springbok trio missing from touring squad to Bordeaux and Cardiff
Image: Steve Haag Sports (Gallo Images)
The Sharks' casualty ward is starting to overflow with tight head prop Vincent Koch, flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse and wing Makazole Mapimpi the latest to join the infirmary.
The trio failed head injury assessments (HIA) in the aftermath of their brutal Champions Cup clash against Toulouse in Durban. They have been left out of the 28-man touring squad for their matches against Bordeaux-Begles in the same competition on Sunday and Cardiff a week later in the United Rugby Championship.
Their absence comes as a blow to the Sharks. Koch had an impressive day in the scrums in the 20-8 defeat against Toulouse at Kings Park, while Hendrikse showed little regard for life or limb as he tore into the French outfit's defence.
Hendrikse's absence breaks up a burgeoning halfback partnership with brother Jaden.
The new injuries further limit the Sharks' options, who still have locks Eben Etzebeth, Gerbrandt Grobler and Emile van Heerden, centre André Esterhuizen and fullback Aphelele Fassi, among others, in different stages of recovery.
Their touring squad appears a little thin in the second row with only Jason Jenkins and Corne Rahl featuring as recognised locks. Emmanuel Tshituka may find himself backing up the second rowers, while others from the ranks of the loose forwards may also spend time in the engine room.
On the plus side the Sharks' touring squad sees centre Lukhanyo Am return to the team, as does flank James Venter. Am has had rotten luck with injury of late.
Victory for the Sharks on Sunday will elevate them into the play-off spots, but that will be a tall order at Stade Chaban-Delmas. Bordeaux-Begles top their pool and they lead the French Top14 after 14 rounds.
Sharks touring squad
Forwards: Ruan Dreyer, Ox Nche, Trevor Nyakane, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Hanro Jacobs, Bongi Mbonambi, Dylan Richardson, Ethan Bester, Jason Jenkins, Corne Rahl, Vincent Tshituka, Emmanuel Tshituka, Siya Kolisi, Phepsi Buthelezi, James Venter, Jeandre Labuschagne
Backs: Grant Williams, Jaden Hendrikse, Bradley Davids, Siya Masuku, Francois Venter, Lukhanyo Am, Ethan Hooker, Yaw Penxe, Eduan Keyter, Jurenzo Julius, Hakeem Kunene, Litelihle Bester
READ MORE:
Financial security off the field, success on it: SA Rugby has Boks to tick in 2025
The Sharks made Antoine Dupont break into a sweat
Rigours of Champions Cup: Toulouse get to taste the demands of crossing the equator in tough clash with Sharks
Toulouse beat Sharks in Durban
Six-try Stormers keep Cup hopes alive as they down Sale Sharks 40-0
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos