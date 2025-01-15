Bok Cobus Reinach signs for the Stormers
Double World Cup-winner brings speed and experience as Cape side signal their intent
Signs that the Stormers are loosening their belt after a period of consolidation are easily traced in their acquisition of Springbok scrumhalf Cobus Reinach.
Since the Red Disa Consortium took over the franchise has sought to live well within its means with big price tag signings kept to the minimum.
However, with the double Rugby World Cup-winning scrumhalf's arrival for the 2025-26 season the Stormers are signalling their intent.
Stormers Rugby CEO Johan le Roux said attracting a player of Reinach's ilk shows the project is moving in the right direction.
“Cobus is a premier talent and we are thrilled to have someone of his quality coming in to bolster our squad,” Le Roux said.
'𝙃𝙞𝙚𝙧 𝙞𝙨 𝙨𝙥𝙤𝙚𝙙!'— DHL Stormers (@THESTORMERS) January 14, 2025
Springbok scrumhalf @c_reinach will join our squad ahead of the 2025/26 season.#iamastormer pic.twitter.com/Z8ZDyt14hT
“While the primary focus will always be on developing local talent, it is also important that our coaching staff are on the lookout for strategic acquisitions at the top end of the game that will help take us forward.”
Reinach, who has been capped 39 times for the Boks, is an explosive operator whose eye for a gap and raw speed make him hard to contain. He should feel right at home with the Cape side's other game-breakers.
Stormers director of rugby John Dobson said Reinach fits their playing style perfectly.
“Cobus has proven himself a threat at the highest level of the game and we are expecting him to fit in seamlessly here,” he said.
“He is a double World Cup-winner and his considerable experience will be vital as we develop the next generation of young talent, with the likes of Imad Khan and Asad Moos set to benefit greatly from working closely with him.
“His attacking abilities are well-known, but he is also a player with great rugby IQ and given his knowledge of European conditions and opposition he will provide plenty of value on and off the pitch.”
Reinach, who spent seven years in Europe with Northampton Saints in the UK and Montpellier in France, said he is thrilled to be returning to South Africa and team up with the Stormers.
“It will obviously be great for my family and I to return home, but what is just as exciting for me is to join a team playing such a great brand of rugby,” the 34-year-old said.
“I know a lot of the Stormers players well and I feel I have a lot to offer within their game model, so I am looking forward to connecting with my new teammates and coaches when I move down to Cape Town at the end of the season.”
Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies, who has served the Stormers since the start of his professional career, will be joining Bayonne in the Top 14 next season. Paul de Wet, the Stormers' other regular scrumhalf, has reportedly been on the Bulls' radar.