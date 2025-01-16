Sheehan among key Irish players to return for Six Nations

Ireland's bid to win a third successive Six Nations title for the first time was boosted on Wednesday with the return of a number of key players to their squad for the tournament, including fit-again hooker Dan Sheehan.

Wing James Lowe and fullback Hugo Keenan are also back in training and included in the 36-man panel, having both been out since Ireland's final November international against Australia. Prop Tadhg Furlong, who missed out on that series, is also back.

Sheehan had to undergo anterior cruciate ligament surgery after suffering the knee injury against South Africa last July. He is in line to play for the first time since then for Leinster this weekend, putting him in contention for Ireland's February 1 opener against England.

“While there is a good sense of continuity in selection, having those players back massively increases our competitiveness,” Ireland interim coach Simon Easterby said.

“The thing about the Six Nations is that you have to hit the ground running and there's no room for building or easing your way into competition. Facing England at home in the first round sharpens everyone's mind to what will be a big task ahead.”