Rugby

Sheehan among key Irish players to return for Six Nations

16 January 2025 - 12:31 By Padraic Halpin
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Dan Sheehan of Ireland is tackled by George Martin of England in their Six Nations match against England at Twickenham Stadium in London in March 2024 .
Dan Sheehan of Ireland is tackled by George Martin of England in their Six Nations match against England at Twickenham Stadium in London in March 2024 .
Image: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Ireland's bid to win a third successive Six Nations title for the first time was boosted on Wednesday with the return of a number of key players to their squad for the tournament, including fit-again hooker Dan Sheehan.

Wing James Lowe and fullback Hugo Keenan are also back in training and included in the 36-man panel, having both been out since Ireland's final November international against Australia. Prop Tadhg Furlong, who missed out on that series, is also back.

Sheehan had to undergo anterior cruciate ligament surgery after suffering the knee injury against South Africa last July. He is in line to play for the first time since then for Leinster this weekend, putting him in contention for Ireland's February 1 opener against England.

“While there is a good sense of continuity in selection, having those players back massively increases our competitiveness,” Ireland interim coach Simon Easterby said.

“The thing about the Six Nations is that you have to hit the ground running and there's no room for building or easing your way into competition. Facing England at home in the first round sharpens everyone's mind to what will be a big task ahead.”

Financial security off the field, success on it: SA Rugby has Boks to tick in 2025

Men out to make history against the All Blacks, women have moment to shine in fifth World Cup
Sport
2 days ago

The only uncapped player included by Easterby in a squad loaded with experience is Leinster prop Jack Boyle.

Former Ireland flanker Easterby's only injury worries are around the edges of the squad as he seeks to make his mark in the top job with Andy Farrell stepping away temporarily to lead the British & Irish Lions.

Ireland Squad

Forwards: Ryan Baird (Leinster), Finlay Bealham (Connacht), Tadhg Beirne (Munster), Jack Boyle (Leinster) Thomas Clarkson (Leinster), Jack Conan (Leinster), Caelan Doris (Leinster, captain), Tadhg Furlong (Leinster), Cian Healy (Leinster), Iain Henderson (Ulster), Rob Herring (Ulster), Cormac Izuchukwu (Ulster), Ronan Kelleher (Leinster), Gus McCarthy (Leinster), Joe McCarthy (Leinster), Peter O'Mahony (Munster), Andrew Porter (Leinster), Cian Prendergast (Connacht), James Ryan (Leinster), Dan Sheehan (Leinster), Josh van der Flier (Leinster)

Backs: Bundee Aki (Connacht), Caolin Blade (Connacht) Jack Crowley (Munster), Ciaran Frawley (Leinster), Jamison Gibson-Park (Leinster), Mack Hansen (Connacht), Robbie Henshaw (Leinster), Hugo Keenan (Leinster), James Lowe (Leinster), Conor Murray (Munster), Calvin Nash (Munster), Jamie Osborne (Leinster), Jimmy O'Brien (Leinster), Sam Prendergast (Leinster), Garry Ringrose (Leinster), (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Reuters

READ MORE

Bok Cobus Reinach signs for the Stormers

Double World Cup-winner brings speed and experience as Cape side signal their intent
Sport
1 day ago

Lions desperate to break losing cycle against Dragons

After three successive wins to start the season the Gauteng team have won just one of their next six matches.
Sport
23 hours ago

Stormers and Sharks in desperate scramble

They have to weigh up Champions Cup activity against their URC challenge.
Sport
1 day ago

Injuries pile up as Sharks head for France and Wales

Springbok trio missing from touring squad to Bordeaux and Cardiff.
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Most read

  1. Gerda Steyn joins Hollywood, targets another Comrades, Oceans double Sport
  2. Rigobert Song’s appointment as CAR coach comes under fire Soccer
  3. ‘You have been my home’: Tau pens heartfelt farewell to Ahly and their fans Soccer
  4. Stormers and Sharks in desperate scramble Rugby
  5. ‘Why not?’: quarterfinal qualifiers Pirates out to beat Al Ahly in Cairo Soccer

Latest Videos

Rick Ross Shooting a Commercial With Pick N Pay In South Africa! (Day2)
US Rapper Rick Ross shows love to Mzansi's artists