Rugby

Stormers have Evan Roos back for Champions Cup clash against Racing 92

SA teams in Champions Cup 'Last Chance Saloon' in France

18 January 2025 - 09:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Evan Roos will make his return for the Stormers when they take on Racing 92 in their Champions Cup clash on Saturday.
Image: Ashley Vlotman (Gallo Images)

It is perhaps appropriate that Evan Roos should make his return for the Stormers in the City of Love on Saturday night.

The La Defense Arena in Paris will double as the Stormers 'Last Chance Saloon' in the Champions Cup when they take on Racing 92 and they'll start the game too close to the sortie for their liking.

Victory should pave their way into the knock-out rounds but anything short of that will leave them in the mercy of others chasing a play-off spot.

The return of No8 Roos and hooker Joseph Dweba should give the Stormers considerable presence in the collision against the team ranked ninth on the Top 14 points table.

Dweba is joined in the front row by tight head prop Neethling Fouche, while Frans Malherbe will have to come off the bench.

Captain Salmaan Moerat is joined in the second row by Ruben van Heerden, while there is a new halfback pairing in Dewaldt Duvenage and Jurie Matthee. Clayton Blommetjies at fullback in the only other change to the backline that did duty in the 40-0 win against Sale Sharks last weekend.

We are playing on an artificial pitch under a closed roof in the European winter, which is quite a change from the summer conditions we enjoyed at home last week,” remarked director of rugby John Dobson.

The Sharks will push halfbacks Grant Williams and Siya Masuku into battle from the start when they play Bordeaux-Begles in western France on Sunday.

Jurenzo Julius also earns a start while Eduan Keyter and Ethan Hooker will operate on the wings. Yaw Penxe moves to fullback.

Up front Ox Nche will start from the bench with Bongi Mbonambi the only surviving front rower starter from the team that lost to Toulouse last weekend.

They will have their work cut out against Bordeaux-Begles who top the Top 14 and are one of just four unbeaten teams in the Champions Cup.

By the time they take the field in Bordeaux the Sharks will know what they need to reach the round of 16.

In the absence of victory the Sharks are going to deal with fine margins.

They will need a bonus point to stay out of reach of Ulster and Exeter Chiefs who play each other.

Failure to earn a bonus point could see them progress on points difference but that is leaving a lot in the hands of the rugby gods.

The Bulls host Stade Francais in Pretoria with the prospect of playing Challenge Cup rugby now the highest they can aim for.

Stormers to play Racing 92

Clayton Blommetjies; Suleiman Hartzenberg, Wandisile Simelane, Jonathan Roche, Ben Loader; Jurie Matthee, Dewaldt Duvenage; Evan Roos, Marcel Theunissen, Willie Engelbrecht; Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (captain); Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Sti Sithole.

Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter, Ali Vermaak, Frans Malherbe, JD Schickerling, Dave Ewers, Paul de Villiers, Herschel Jantjies, Jean-Luc du Plessis.

Sharks to play Bordeaux-Begles

Yaw Penxe; Eduan Keyter, Jurenzo Julius, Francois Venter, Ethan Hooker; Siya Masuku, Grant Williams; Siya Kolisi (captain), Emmanuel Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi; Jason Jenkins, Corne Rahl; Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu.

Substitutes: Ethan Bester, Ox Nche, Hanro Jacobs, Jeandre Labuschagne, Dylan Richardson; Bradley Davids, Jaden Hendrikse, Hakeem Kunene.

