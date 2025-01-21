He added, however, that the Lions' order of business dictates they concern themselves with getting a positive result first and foremost.
Blue-chip game for the Lions in Jukskei Derby
More than URC log points at stake in this weekend's clash against the Bulls at Ellis Park
Image: Nokwanda Zondi (BackpagePix)
Morne van den Berg left no-one in doubt the Lions' clash against the Bulls at Ellis Park on Saturday is one they regard as a blue chip fixture on their calendar.
“It is massive for us. It is guys you know well. It is personal,” he said about the United Rugby Championship clash that doubles as the Jukskei Derby on Saturday.
“These are the games you want to play in. It's the ones the fans want to see,” said the scrumhalf.
The Lions have had their fair staple of international opposition of late, but Van den Berg is relishing the opportunity for combat against more familiar foes.
“I suppose there will be extra energy and there will be bigger collisions. I love playing against the local franchises. I like the physicality of it. I want to match their physicality, if not top it. You want to measure yourself against the other players in the Bok frame,” he said about the apex operators in Saturday's clash.
He added, however, that the Lions' order of business dictates they concern themselves with getting a positive result first and foremost.
What is clear is that the result of derby matches linger longer in the memories of players. The Lions' defeat will be further fuelled by the memory of last year's hard-to-swallow defeats against the Bulls. Van den Berg suggested the Lions have been waiting a long time to correct the results.
The Bulls won their last clash 30-28 when Jordan Hendrikse missed a long range penalty in the last play of the game at Loftus. A few weeks earlier the Bulls won 25-10 at Ellis Park.
The coaches also recognise the wider significance of the clash.
“This is not a normal game,” said backline coach Ricardo Loubscher.
“But as coaches we also don't want to make a big thing of it. Hopefully we can throw a few punches.”
Loubscher said Sam Francis will be available for selection after the flyhalf picked up a knock against the Dragons last weekend. Utility back Richard Kriel is also in the selection mix having recovered from injury, but loose forward Siba Qoma remains unavailable for selection.
