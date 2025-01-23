Star centre Henco van Wyk is also champing at the bit to have a go at the Bulls. He knows, however, that Venter and the big boys up front will have to stand their ground. “If the forwards give us momentum we come alive as a backline. The past two weeks we got good prep done and I think we want to shift the ball a bit.”
Lions purr with quiet confidence before the Jukskei Derby
Ruan Venter and Henco van Wyk tugging at the leash for big clash against Bulls at Ellis Park
Image: Lee Warren/Gallo Images
Ruan Venter's knowing smile left the sense of a quiet but deeply held inner confidence before Saturday's United Rugby Championship (URC) Jukskei Derby against the Bulls at Ellis Park.
Venter and his Lions teammates will run out against a Bulls team that displayed poor form until they got back into their stride against woeful Stade Francais last weekend.
“We will play them no matter what [form]. They can come at us. We are ready,” said Venter when asked whether they prefer to play a Bulls team that is deflated or one with their chests out.
Perhaps the visitors have reason to be bullish as they travel down the N1 for the match. They have won four of their five clashes against the Lions in the URC. Moreover, they are yet to lose at Ellis Park in the URC.
Last year the Lions ran the Bulls close at Loftus Versfeld but suffered a bitter defeat at the death when flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse's penalty drifted wide. “We didn't reflect on it that much,” said Venter. “We know the South African derbies are going to be the most difficult in [the] campaign. To play the Bulls at home is exciting.
“We didn't reflect on the opposition much the past two weeks. The focus has been on ourselves. The things we need to fix to be better. If you are not motivated as an individual nothing else will motivate you for a South African derby. We will be ready.”
Clearly Venter is relishing the challenge. The Bok-laden Bulls team has the country's form player Cameron Hanekom in their back row, while fellow loosie Elrigh Louw commands more respect every time he takes the field.
“They are great players, both of them,” said Venter. “You can add Marcell [Coetzee] and Marco [van Staden] to that loose trio. A talented loose trio, that's who you want to play against and measure yourself against. On Saturday I have the opportunity to prove myself against the best.”
Star centre Henco van Wyk is also champing at the bit to have a go at the Bulls. He knows, however, that Venter and the big boys up front will have to stand their ground. “If the forwards give us momentum we come alive as a backline. The past two weeks we got good prep done and I think we want to shift the ball a bit.”
While the pair appeared confident they are both recent returnees from injury. They've become over-familiar with the physio's bench but neither dwell on the prospect of being ruled out again.
“The moment the medical team clears me there is no doubt. It is full out,” said Van Wyk.
Venter also takes the full throttle approach. “Once you're on the field I don't think you can think of that. If you are hesitant you are going to get injured again. The main thing mentally when you come back is to go full out,” said Venter.
Much will be on the line for the Lions on home soil. A win should get them into the top eight after eight matches. Defeat will put a big dent in their aspirations of making the knock-out rounds for the first time.
The Bulls, who have played two games fewer than the three teams above them on the points table, can elevate themselves into third with a win.
