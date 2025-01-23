Rugby

Tappe Henning talks up law trials

URC referees boss in constant search for greater consistency

23 January 2025 - 16:57
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Tappe Henning, the URC's head of match officials.
Image: Hannah Johnston

Fostering a better relationship with coaches, players and fans is paramount for referees, says Tappe Henning.

The former top ref who heads the match officials department of the United Rugby Championship (URC) champions a climate of greater transparency but remains zealously protective of those under his aegis.

The high profile six-week (three weeks are suspended) banning of Connacht and Ireland wing Mack Hansen after his sweeping criticism of referee Chris Busby (who subsequently announced plans to retire) has placed match officials squarely in the spotlight. While Henning isn't scared of the kitchen, he can do without grease fires.

Referees aren't required to front the media post-match, but the URC is setting up a web page in which questions can be posed by the public to a duty official. The official will clarify decisions on the page that will go live after round 11.

Henning admits it is a work in progress, as is the business of refereeing with the chief conceding a perfect match for a referee is unachievable. He assures they won't stop trying.

“Consistency is a big word for coaches and that is probably the first thing they want from referees. We work hard to try to achieve that,” he said.

World Rugby, the restive custodians of the game, has introduced new law trials that will be implemented in round 10 of the URC. Kickers will only have 60 seconds to complete a conversion, while the forwards will have 30 seconds to form a line-out.

A line-out throw that is not straight will be allowed to stand if the opposing team does not compete that throw. “We don't want another stoppage as a result of a technical infringement,” said Henning.

Scrumhalves, or the players directly behind the scrum, ruck or maul will also have greater protection from defending players' interference. “They will be allowed space. We don't want the ball to be killed at source because that is not good for our game.”

Much frustration has been voiced over the number and length of interruptions due to TMO intervention. Ultimately, Henning argues, its all for the good of the game. “It has become part of the theatre of the game. Accuracy is paramount. We have to be able to assure teams that we get it right in the big moments.”

He assured referees are held accountable and flaws are identified and addressed through a fact-based review process. Match officials who consistently underperform are dealt with appropriately. “They go through remedial work. They are then assigned to cover local games through their federations and if there is visible improvement they are reintegrated in the competition.”

Henning explains when a referee is lost to the system it comes at great cost. “For a referee to reach URC level requires a five to seven-year investment.”

