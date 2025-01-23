Rugby

WATCH LIVE | New sponsorship announcement by Saru

23 January 2025 - 08:42 By TimesLIVE
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Courtesy of SABC News

Rugby world champions the Springboks have managed to attract a global commercial partner in a move that will give SA Rugby a much-needed cash injection.

READ MORE

More heat on SA Rugby as rejected equity bid ends up costing millions

‘We need to know who stood to benefit or if there was any wrongdoing in that process’
Sport
16 hours ago

Stormers may be without Roos against Leinster

Cheekbone injury puts him in doubt for one of the Cape side's toughest matches of the season.
Sport
1 day ago

Blue-chip game for the Lions in Jukskei Derby

More than URC log points at stake in this weekend's clash against the Bulls at Ellis Park
Sport
1 day ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Pirates’ Saleng ‘going through some stuff’ after seeing ‘those numbers’: ... Soccer
  2. PSL suspends all Royal AM matches including Thursday's against Pirates Soccer
  3. Blast from the past: Zwane scores twice as Bafana crush Namibia 4-0 at Afcon Sport
  4. Magesi almost a stumbling block again, but Sundowns scramble for revenge in the ... Soccer
  5. Bafana’s Le Coq Sportif deal safe for now despite strife at French parent ... Soccer

Latest Videos

Buyer's Guide Ep79 | Nissan NP300, Kia Rio, Chery Tiggo 7 Pro Max, Toyota RAV4, ...
New sponsorship announcement with SARU