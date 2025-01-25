Teams
Lions steel themselves against stampede
The running of the Bulls expected to meet resistance at Ellis Park
Image: Lee Warren (Gallo Images)
The Lions have adopted a mildly belligerent 'bring-it-on' attitude ahead of their United Rugby Championship clash against the Springbok-laden Bulls at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Tight head prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye gave no indication he, or any of his teammates, will yield to the challenge thrown down by opponents with Test experience.
“That is something I cannot shy away from. But this is purely on us if we focus on our processes. It is a good challenge. If we stick together as a pack we'll be good,” said Ntlabakanye who can enhance his credentials with a solid performance.
“As a frontrower you look forward to testing yourself against the best. They probably have the best scrum in the competition. It is something I want to test myself against, and for us as a pack as well.
“It is going to be a massive game, it is a derby. We look forward to playing in those. Hopefully the people in Joburg can come out in numbers and support the Lions.”
They will need all the support they can get.
All bar one of the Bulls' starting forwards are Springboks and some are in the form of their life.
Cameron Hanekom delivered a master class from the back of the Bulls' scrum last weekend against Stade Francais at Loftus Versfeld.
Replicating that form in a derby will boost his credentials in the national estimation.
Not that the Lions are that far behind the Bulls in a URC context.
In fact, the Lions have marginally better stats when it comes to line-out and scrum success and they have exacted more turnovers.
They however lost more turnovers than the Bulls.
The Lions forwards will have to match their more illustrious rivals if the hosts are going to earn a second-ever URC win against their neighbours but their backs will also have to be brave.
Sanele Nohamba helped provide spark and thrust in recent derbies but he is currently out of favour. Much will hinge on how young flyhalf Sam Francis handles the occasion.
Outside centre Henco van Wyk and fullback Quan Horn will also have to deliver stellar performances for the Lions to have a sniff.
The Lions will have right-wing Richard Kriel back from injury, while Ruan Delport replaces the injured Darrien Landsberg in the second row.
On the bench WJ Steenkamp comes in for Jarod Cairns.
Elsewhere the Stormers have opted for experience on their bench for their match against top of the log Leinster.
Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Frans Malherbe and Salmaan Moerat are listed on a forward-heavy bench that lists only Hershel Jantjies and Wandisile Simelane as backliners.
The Stormers will be relieved they have the services of No8 Evan Roos who sustained a cheekbone injury against Racing 92 in Paris last weekend.
Meanwhile Vincent Tshituka will captain the Sharks from the second row in their clash against Cardiff on Saturday evening.
Injuries have left the Sharks thin in that department and the older Tshituka has to plug the gap left by men a little larger in stature.
Jordan Hendrikse will start at fullback, while Nick Hatton is in the No8 jersey.
Teams
Lions — Quan Horn; Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Rynhardt Jonker, Edwill van der Merwe; Sam Francis, Morne van den Berg; Francke Horn (captain), Ruan Venter, JC Pretorius; Ruan Delport, Etienne Oosthuizen; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Juan Schoeman.
Substitutes: Jaco visagie, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman, Raynard Roets, WJ Steenkamp; Nico Steyn, Gianni Lombard, Manuel Rass.
Bulls — Devon Williams; Sebastian de Klerk, David Kriel, Harold Vorster, Sergeal Petersen; Boeta Chamberlain, Embrose Papier; Cameron Hanekom, Elrigh Louw, Marcell Coetzee; Ruan Nortje, Cobus Wiese; Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Substitutes: Akker van der Merwe, Alulutho Tshakweni, Francois Klopper, Reinhardt Ludwig, Nizaam Carr; Keagan Johannes, Willie le Roux, Canan Moodie.
Referee: Marius van der Westhuizen
TMO: Quinton Immelman
Kickoff: 2.45pm
Stormers — Warrick Gelant; Ben Loader, Ruhan Nel, Jonathan Roche, Leolin Zas; Manie Libbok, Paul de Wet; Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie; Ruben van Heerden, JD Schickerling; Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Ali Vermaak.
Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Frans Malherbe, Salmaan Moerat, Marcel Theunissen, Paul de Villiers; Herschel Jantjies, Wandisile Simelane.
Kickoff: 7pm
Sharks — Jordan Hendrikse; Yaw Penxe, Jurenzo Julius, Ethan Hooker, Makazole Mapimpi; Siya Masuku, Grant Williams; Nick Hatton, Emmanuel Tshituka, Phepsi Buthelezi; Jason Jenkins, Vincent Tshituka (captain); Trevor Nyakane, Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuko Mchunu. Substitutes: Ethan Bester, Ruan Dreyer, Vincent Koch, Deon Slabbert, Jeandre Labuschagne; Jaden Hendrikse, Francois Venter, Lukhanyo Am.
Kickoff: 7.15pm
