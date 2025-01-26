Rugby

Blitzboks narrowly miss podium place in Perth

Bronze medal defeat against Spain disappointing given the comeback shown by the team in green and gold

26 January 2025 - 14:32 By Sports Staff
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
The Blitzboks' Selvyn Davids on the run in their semifinal defeat against Australia on day 3 of the HSBC Sevens Perth at HBF Park on Sunday.
The Blitzboks' Selvyn Davids on the run in their semifinal defeat against Australia on day 3 of the HSBC Sevens Perth at HBF Park on Sunday.
Image: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images

The Springbok Sevens finished the HSBC Sevens Perth in fourth place after two defeats on Sunday, the third day of the Australian tournament.

Spain defeated South Africa 14-7 in the bronze final after the Blitzboks also came up short 17-12 against Australia in their semifinal, a match that went into extra time.

The defeat against Spain was a disappointing result given the comeback shown by the team in green and gold.

It was tight in the first half, but two yellow cards in short succession had South Africa on the ropes. First Shilton van Wyk was carded for trying to intercept a pass and Ronald Brown followed less than 30 seconds later for kicking the ball away after a penalty call.

Spain took full advantage, with Eduardo Lopez scoring shortly after, but excellent defence by the remaining five players held the Spanish at bay for the remainder of the half.

The Blitzboks were already without injured Zane Davids, Zander Reynders and Dewald Human for the bronze match but kept fighting. Selvyn Davids scored South Africa's first try midway through the second half after a great break and when Brown converted it was all square again.

Spain got the final try, though, with Juan Ramos running into a gap close to the referee to score and convert. The Blitzboks had one more chance to score but kicked ahead and the bounce denied them.

The extra-time semifinal defeat to Australia was a dramatic match. It was a tough loss for the Blitzboks as they were penalised nine times to three, which robbed them of a lot of momentum.

Australia struck first, scoring a try out wide through James Turner, but the response by the Blitzboks was swift. Selvyn Davids set off on a long run and after delightful interplay with Brown, he scored under the sticks. Brown converted to level the scores at 7-7, which was also the halftime score.

Davids was at it again early in the second half. Quewin Nortje won a turnover and when the ball was moved wide, Davids scored in the corner to give South Africa a 12-7 lead.

The Aussies came back with a try in the final minute, but it was controversial with a potential knock-on by Sidney Harvey before he dotted down. The conversion was wide, but Australia had another chance to seal the win after a penalty in front of the poles. Maurice Longbottom missed the attempt at goal and extra time was called.

The extra time was one-way traffic as the Blitzboks fell afoul of a number of penalties, adding to the Aussie momentum. After Ryan Oosthuizen was yellow-carded for trying to intercept a pass, the home side secured their final spot with a try by Aden Ekanayake in the 16th minute.

Scorers

Semifinal:

Blitzboks 12 (7) — Tries: Selvyn Davids (2). Conversion: Ronald Brown.

Australia 17 (7) — Tries: James Turner, Sidney Harvey, Aden Ekanayake. Conversion: Hayden Sargeant.

Final:

Blitzboks 7 (0) — Try: Selvyn Davids. Conversion: Ronald Brown.

Spain 14 (7) — Tries: Eduardo Lopez, Juan Ramos. Conversions: Jaime Manteca (2).

SA Rugby

READ MORE

Ruthless Bulls down Lions in the Jukskei Derby

The ruthless and at times rampant Bulls maintained their claim for a top four spot in the United Rugby Championship with a 35-22 win over the Lions ...
Sport
23 hours ago

Soft moments cost the Lions as grizzled Bulls made experience count

‘Some of our plans we executed really well, and others not once. You can't buy experience immediately’
Sport
3 hours ago

Rugby needs to tell the story of Danie Gerber

I have loved the SuperSport soccer series on the history of the Soweto Derby. I have watched many of the matches in the last 30 years, but it is the ...
Sport
16 hours ago

More heat on SA Rugby as rejected equity bid ends up costing millions

‘We need to know who stood to benefit or if there was any wrongdoing in that process’
Sport
3 days ago

Tappe Henning talks up law trials

URC referees boss in constant search for greater consistency
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo backs youngsters Shabalala, Vilakazi, Duba and ... Soccer
  2. Olympic stars Simbine and Du Plessis win big at Athletics SA awards evening Sport
  3. Blast from the past: First Soweto derby produces 10-goal thriller Sport
  4. Experience helps 10-man Sundowns overcome minnows Sibanye Golden Stars in ... Soccer
  5. DA wants R27m sponsorship for Royal AM by Msunduzi municipality terminated Soccer

Latest Videos

The 12 Most Important Signs You Need to Know For 2025, Year of the Wood Snake.
A REAL PAIN | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures