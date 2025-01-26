Australia struck first, scoring a try out wide through James Turner, but the response by the Blitzboks was swift. Selvyn Davids set off on a long run and after delightful interplay with Brown, he scored under the sticks. Brown converted to level the scores at 7-7, which was also the halftime score.
Blitzboks narrowly miss podium place in Perth
Bronze medal defeat against Spain disappointing given the comeback shown by the team in green and gold
Image: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images
The Springbok Sevens finished the HSBC Sevens Perth in fourth place after two defeats on Sunday, the third day of the Australian tournament.
Spain defeated South Africa 14-7 in the bronze final after the Blitzboks also came up short 17-12 against Australia in their semifinal, a match that went into extra time.
The defeat against Spain was a disappointing result given the comeback shown by the team in green and gold.
It was tight in the first half, but two yellow cards in short succession had South Africa on the ropes. First Shilton van Wyk was carded for trying to intercept a pass and Ronald Brown followed less than 30 seconds later for kicking the ball away after a penalty call.
Spain took full advantage, with Eduardo Lopez scoring shortly after, but excellent defence by the remaining five players held the Spanish at bay for the remainder of the half.
The Blitzboks were already without injured Zane Davids, Zander Reynders and Dewald Human for the bronze match but kept fighting. Selvyn Davids scored South Africa's first try midway through the second half after a great break and when Brown converted it was all square again.
Spain got the final try, though, with Juan Ramos running into a gap close to the referee to score and convert. The Blitzboks had one more chance to score but kicked ahead and the bounce denied them.
The extra-time semifinal defeat to Australia was a dramatic match. It was a tough loss for the Blitzboks as they were penalised nine times to three, which robbed them of a lot of momentum.
Australia struck first, scoring a try out wide through James Turner, but the response by the Blitzboks was swift. Selvyn Davids set off on a long run and after delightful interplay with Brown, he scored under the sticks. Brown converted to level the scores at 7-7, which was also the halftime score.
Davids was at it again early in the second half. Quewin Nortje won a turnover and when the ball was moved wide, Davids scored in the corner to give South Africa a 12-7 lead.
The Aussies came back with a try in the final minute, but it was controversial with a potential knock-on by Sidney Harvey before he dotted down. The conversion was wide, but Australia had another chance to seal the win after a penalty in front of the poles. Maurice Longbottom missed the attempt at goal and extra time was called.
The extra time was one-way traffic as the Blitzboks fell afoul of a number of penalties, adding to the Aussie momentum. After Ryan Oosthuizen was yellow-carded for trying to intercept a pass, the home side secured their final spot with a try by Aden Ekanayake in the 16th minute.
Scorers
Semifinal:
Blitzboks 12 (7) — Tries: Selvyn Davids (2). Conversion: Ronald Brown.
Australia 17 (7) — Tries: James Turner, Sidney Harvey, Aden Ekanayake. Conversion: Hayden Sargeant.
Final:
Blitzboks 7 (0) — Try: Selvyn Davids. Conversion: Ronald Brown.
Spain 14 (7) — Tries: Eduardo Lopez, Juan Ramos. Conversions: Jaime Manteca (2).
SA Rugby
