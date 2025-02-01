Rugby

France face tougher challenge with England, without Romain Ntamack

01 February 2025 - 07:30 By Reuters
Antoine Dupont of France side steps Dan Edwards of Wales during their Six Nations match at Stade de France.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

France made their Six Nations opener look like a canter as they destroyed Wales on Friday but lost Romain Ntamack through a red card, which ruled the flyhalf out of next weekend's clash against England.

Fabien Galthie's side rolled over the visitors in a 43-0 drubbing to add to their three victories in last year's autumn series with Antoine Dupont playing chief tormentor in a scintillating first half.

“The team is different when Dupont is here. He is the best player in the world and brings energy to all the players with his talent,” Gregory Alldritt said.

Dupont was back in the Six Nations after skipping last year's championship to prepare for the Olympics before winning the Rugby Sevens gold, and he returned with a bang.

The scrumhalf delivered three assists before being replaced shortly after the interval. Though Dupont had to have his calf strapped, Galthie was reassuring about his condition ahead of next weekend's clash against England in Twickenham.

“It's a perfect start to the championship,” said winger Louis-Bielle Biarrey, who scored two of France's seven tries.

“Now we have to prepare for a big challenge against England. If we want to win the tournament we need to beat everyone.”

Galthie praised France's discipline, with only three penalties conceded though Ntamack's red card for a shoulder-to-head tackle was a woeful low for the flyhalf.

Ntamack was back with France after missing the Six Nations last year and the World Cup through injuries.

“There is no question it's a yellow card, whether it's a red is debatable because he doesn't fully engage into the tackle,” Galthie argued, despite some damning TV footage.

Whether the head coach recalls Matthieu Jalibert, who has been sulking recently after his demotion from the starting line-up, is now anyone's guess.

“With the team we have today, based on the results we've had, we will be awaited everywhere we go. We owe it only to ourselves because we’ve delivered good performances, now we need to confirm that,” said Dupont.

“These away matches are often defining. In the tournaments that have gone well for us, there has always been a triggering match, often away, so we’ll make sure to prepare well.” 

