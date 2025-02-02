Ireland showing signs attacking mojo is back, Doris says after England win

A second-half blitz that left England for dust showed glimpses of what Ireland are capable of in attack, captain Caelan Doris said on Saturday, challenging his side to show more of it to make their Six Nations three-in-row dreams a reality.

While two late English consolation tries cut the deficit at Lansdowne Road to 27-22, the hosts played some of their best attacking rugby when they racked up 22 unanswered points in 21 blistering second-half minutes to put the game out of sight.

It was a welcome sight for their relatively new skipper after Ireland missed some of the attacking verve that helped deliver back-to-back Six Nations titles in an uneven November series and lacked some accuracy again in Saturday's first half.

“I think we showed what are we capable of at times, definitely,” Doris said when asked if Ireland's attacking mojo was back.

“There's belief in the plan we have in our attack and some of the plays that Goodies' come up with [attack coach Andrew Goodman], but in our general phase attack as well.