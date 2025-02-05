Rugby

Makazole Mapimpi cops three-match ban for eye incident

World Cup-winning Bok winger can look forward to a return for the Sharks next month

05 February 2025 - 14:25
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Makazole Mapimpi scuffles with Efan Daniel during the Sharks' clash against Cardiff last month. He has been banned for three matches.
Makazole Mapimpi scuffles with Efan Daniel during the Sharks' clash against Cardiff last month. He has been banned for three matches.
Image: Chris Fairweather (Gallo Images)

Makazole Mapimpi's scuffle in the Sharks' clash against Cardiff last month has seen him cop a three-match ban.

The Bok wing got involved in an altercation with hooker Efan Daniel in the Sharks' United Rugby Championship (URC) win at Cardiff Arms Park on January 25.

Though no punches were thrown, during the players' low-combat wrestle the winger's fingers closed in near his opponent's eyes, which saw him fall foul of law 9.12 relating to abuse, whether verbal or physical. Eye-gouging is deeply frowned upon in the sport.

The Sharks won the clash 42-22 but much of the post-match debate focused on Mapimpi's scuffle with Daniels.

The citing commissioner in charge reported the Sharks player for an act of foul play in the 52nd minute.

Under law 9.12 a player must not physically or verbally abuse anyone. The law states: “Physical abuse includes but is not limited to biting, punching, contact with the eye or eye area, striking with any part of the arm, shoulder, head or knee(s), stamping, trampling, tripping or kicking.”

A URC media release stated: “In the player’s responses to the judicial officer overseeing the disciplinary process (David Martin, Ireland), he had accepted that he had committed an act of foul play, which warranted a red card. Mr Martin found that the incident met the red-card threshold, with a lower-end entry point warranting four weeks.

“The player received two weeks (50%) mitigation due to his apology and full engaged participation in the disciplinary process. The player was previously cited for a similar offence in EPCR in the 2022-2023 season, which resulted in suspension.

“[This was] therefore considered an aggravating factor, warranting a further one-week sanction. This results in a three-game suspension.”

It means Mapimpi will miss the Sharks' URC derby clash against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld Saturday week, their game against the Lions at Ellis Park on March 1 and the return match at Kings Park a week later.

READ MORE:

Springbok veteran Willie le Roux on verge of signing new Bulls contract

The player was believed to be headed for the exit door at Loftus but seems likely to stay for another year.
Sport
8 hours ago

Storm alert over Bulls’ Willie le Roux

If gifted playmaker deployed at first receiver on Saturday, Cape side will have to pull out all the stops
Sport
1 day ago

Ireland showing signs attacking mojo is back, Doris says after England win

Hosts played some of their best rugby when they racked up 22 unanswered points in 21 blistering second-half minutes
Sport
3 days ago

France face tougher challenge with England, without Romain Ntamack

France made their Six Nations opener look like a canter as they destroyed Wales on Friday but lost Romain Ntamack through a red card, which ruled the ...
Sport
4 days ago

Mapimpi’s foundation secures sport bursaries for budding stars

In just five months since its launch, the Makazole Mapimpi Foundation has already made strides in developing future rugby stars, with two U-16 ...
Sport
2 months ago

Two-try Makazole Mapimpi sets up win for Boks at Murrayfield

South Africa scored four tries to none in a match that had all the signs of being a tricky start to their UK tour.
Sport
2 months ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Lesufi visits ill ex-Bafana boss Shakes Mashaba after care concerns at public ... Soccer
  2. MI Cape Town send Capitals in a spin and set new SA20 record Cricket
  3. Former ref Hlungwani weighs in on penalty decision in Pirates’ derby win Soccer
  4. Storm alert over Bulls’ Willie le Roux Rugby
  5. MI Cape Town and Royals chase final berth in playoff at St George’s Park Cricket

Latest Videos

Russia launches air attack on Ukraine, targets gas infrastructure | REUTERS
Magwenya explains the reasons behind the president’s conversation with Elon Musk