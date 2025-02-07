Rugby

Springbok stalwart Eben Etzebeth struggling with concussion symptoms

07 February 2025 - 12:15 By Mark Gleeson
Eben Etzebeth has been referred to specialists. File image
Eben Etzebeth has been referred to specialists. File image
Image: STEVE HAAG/GALLO IMAGES      

Star forward Eben Etzebeth has suffered a return of concussion symptoms and been sent to specialists, ruling him out of action for the immediate future, his club the Sharks said.

The lock is a two-time World Cup winner with the Springboks and his performances last year saw him nominated for World Rugby’s Player of the Year for a second successive year.

Etzebeth has not played since suffering concussion in the Sharks' 39-21 home win over the Exeter Chiefs in the European Champions Cup on December 7, however.

The Sharks said Etzebeth had “suffered a return of symptoms of his recent concussion”.

“The Sharks take this injury seriously and player welfare remains our priority. Eben is being managed by concussion specialists. He will be cleared to return once they are satisfied his injury has completely resolved.”

The 33-year-old has previously struggled with concussion symptoms that also kept him on the sidelines at times.

When he played at Toulon in France in 2021 he spent three months out after suffering three concussions in the season. He was also out with concussion after being hurt playing for South Africa against England at Twickenham in 2016 and again in Super Rugby action in 2019. 

Reuters

