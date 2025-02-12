The Stormers' scrum was beaten to the punch against the Bulls last weekend but they may be better resourced and able to counterpunch this week when they take on the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.
The Stormers have buckled under the injury bogey but they are holding out hope to have tighthead prop Neethling Fouche and loosehead prop Ali Vermaak back for this weekend's United Rugby Championship (URC) clash.
Assistant coach Dawie Snyman suggested the pair may return to the fray this weekend.
“The two guys who have trained with us so far are Ali and Neethling,” Snyman said.
“They are back, so we will probably know their situation by the end of the day [Tuesday] if they are available to play.”
The news was less rosy at flyhalf with Manie Libbok set to remain sidelined with the injury he suffered against Racing 92 in Paris last month. Jurie Matthee did not deliver the composure and incisiveness required at 10 last weekend and the Cape side is left thin in that position with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse on the injured list.
The return of Vermaak and Fouche could provide the Stormers the stability they lacked at scrum time in Cape Town last weekend. The Stormers found firmer footing later in the game.
Silver lining in Stormers’ injury cloud
They may have two props back for this weekend’s URC clash against the Lions at Ellis Park
Image: Grant Pitcher (Gallo Images)
The Stormers' scrum was beaten to the punch against the Bulls last weekend but they may be better resourced and able to counterpunch this week when they take on the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.
The Stormers have buckled under the injury bogey but they are holding out hope to have tighthead prop Neethling Fouche and loosehead prop Ali Vermaak back for this weekend's United Rugby Championship (URC) clash.
Assistant coach Dawie Snyman suggested the pair may return to the fray this weekend.
“The two guys who have trained with us so far are Ali and Neethling,” Snyman said.
“They are back, so we will probably know their situation by the end of the day [Tuesday] if they are available to play.”
The news was less rosy at flyhalf with Manie Libbok set to remain sidelined with the injury he suffered against Racing 92 in Paris last month. Jurie Matthee did not deliver the composure and incisiveness required at 10 last weekend and the Cape side is left thin in that position with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu and Damian Willemse on the injured list.
The return of Vermaak and Fouche could provide the Stormers the stability they lacked at scrum time in Cape Town last weekend. The Stormers found firmer footing later in the game.
Desperate to put that performance behind them and deliver one fitting for his 150th appearance for the franchise is tighthead prop Frans Malherbe.
The much decorated Bok feels blessed as he keeps on trucking after a decade-and-a-half in the franchise jersey.
“I joined the senior team at the end of 2010. It’s difficult to sum up these 15 years, but I am privileged for all the chances I got to stay here, keep on playing and recover from injuries,” said the double Rugby World Cup-winning prop.
“Those are the things that perhaps throw other guys off that journey, so I am thankful for that. I am one of those fortunate guys who can play for his childhood team that he supported.”
The helter-skelter nature of last weekend's clash against the Bulls afforded players who don't usually showcase their handling skills to apply a deft hand. Malherbe was one of them and he even got to dot down for a second time in the URC. His distribution was also neat.
“I often joke with Ruben [van Heerden] in practices that he mustn't practise his offloads, and on Saturday I screamed for the ball and he threw it,” Malherbe said.
“Then I thought about it. My previous try was exactly the same type of movement from him against Munster.
“So I will leave him to throw his offloads if he wants to. I didn’t get a fright when the ball came my way and I was calling for it.”
READ MORE:
Malherbe’s spectre looms large for Stormers against Lions
Boks and Los Pumas set for Twickenham
Bulls hang on for victory over courageous Stormers
Selling out with a smile: URC derbies all the rage again as fans vote with their feet
Saru orders another review after equity deal saga
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos