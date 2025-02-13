“We have played two games fewer. If you look at the log, you'll see it is quite bunched. We will never shy away from our goal. If we said top four, I think it is still reachable. The next four weeks will be crucial. It comes with a certain amount of responsibility and physicality, as we saw last week. We need to build momentum.”
Horn is one of several established Lions players who have committed their immediate future to the franchise. Prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye, centre Henco van Wyk and hooker PJ Botha also recently scribbled on the dotted line.
“The type of rugby we play,” said Horn when asked why he opted to remain. “When I got to the Lions, we had set ourselves targets. I feel we haven't achieved that. We've made good strides but through inconsistency we haven't achieved what we set out to achieve.
“There are other players who have re-signed so there is definitely something we want to build towards. I think for the next three years I'm at the Lions, I will try to help the team achieve those targets and play better rugby.
“The main reason is we are enjoying our rugby. It is an exciting three years ahead and I can't wait to see what is in store.”
Lions need to roar in derbies
‘If we start winning derbies, more players will get recognition,’ says No 8 Francke Horn
Image: Kian Abdullah (Gallo Images)
Winning derbies isn't just about log points and bragging rights — being recognised in the wider scheme of things also serves as motivation, says the Lions' No 8 Francke Horn.
“If we start winning derbies, more players will get recognition,” said Horn before his team's United Rugby Championship (URC) game against the Stormers at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Though Morne van den Berg, Ruan Venter, Quan Horn, Edwill van der Merwe and Jordan Hendrikse, who has moved to the Sharks, became Springboks last year, the Lions have not contributed to the national cause at the same rate as the Sharks, Bulls and Stormers.
They need to start shining among their peers for that to change.
“We can't hide that we need to start winning South African derbies,” Horn said before derbies against the Stormers, Bulls and Sharks.
“The next four weeks will set us up for where want to end. We are not focusing on the win, though we need it, but the process of how to get the end result is more important than looking too far ahead.”
The Lions have won just two of their past eight derbies. Both those wins came against the Sharks last season, but they haven't beaten the Stormers since their first meeting in the URC in December 2021 in Cape Town.
As a result, they are with their backs to the wall in 13th spot on the points table — but Horn was quick to point out their position may be a little misleading.
“We have played two games fewer. If you look at the log, you'll see it is quite bunched. We will never shy away from our goal. If we said top four, I think it is still reachable. The next four weeks will be crucial. It comes with a certain amount of responsibility and physicality, as we saw last week. We need to build momentum.”
Horn is one of several established Lions players who have committed their immediate future to the franchise. Prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye, centre Henco van Wyk and hooker PJ Botha also recently scribbled on the dotted line.
“The type of rugby we play,” said Horn when asked why he opted to remain. “When I got to the Lions, we had set ourselves targets. I feel we haven't achieved that. We've made good strides but through inconsistency we haven't achieved what we set out to achieve.
“There are other players who have re-signed so there is definitely something we want to build towards. I think for the next three years I'm at the Lions, I will try to help the team achieve those targets and play better rugby.
“The main reason is we are enjoying our rugby. It is an exciting three years ahead and I can't wait to see what is in store.”
READ MORE:
Bulls on record course in URC, may even threaten intimidating Leinster
Silver lining in Stormers’ injury cloud
Boks and Los Pumas set for Twickenham
Malherbe’s spectre looms large for Stormers against Lions
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos