Teams
Lions — Quan Horn; Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe; Gianni Lombard, Morne van den Berg; Francke Horn (captain), Ruan Venter, JC Pretorius; Darrien Landsberg, Etienne Oosthuizen; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Juan Schoeman. Substitutes: Jaco Visagie, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Jarod Cairns; Nico Steyn, Lubabalo Dobela, Manuel Rass.
Stormers — Warrick Gelant; Ben Loader, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Angelo Davids; Jurie Matthee, Herschel Jantjies; Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie; Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (captain); Frans Malherbe, JJ Kotze, Ali Vermaak. Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Neethling Fouche, Gary Porter, Paul de Villiers, Marcel Theunissen; Paul de Wet, Jonathan Roche.
Kickoff: 2.30pm
Referee: Griffin Colby
Chase starts at Ellis Park
Stormers back at happy hunting ground
Image: Grant Pitcher (Gallo Images)
The Stormers' scrumming prowess and their decisiveness on attack will be key factors in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Last weekend's defeat at the hands of the Bulls still stings but a continuation of the dominance over the Lions, to whom they've lost just once in the URC, will put them back on track for a potential spot in the top eight.
Their scrum was on the receiving end last week but they have the opportunity to set things right against a Lions team that also got stuck in reverse gear when the Bulls paid them a visit last month.
While all eyes will be on tighthead prop Frans Malherbe playing in his 150th match for the franchise, the Stormers can now also bank on the impetus they are likely to get from Neethling Fouche off the bench.
The Stormers made two changes in their pack with Ali Vermaak and JJ Kotze joining Malherbe upfront.
Boks kick off 2025 season with Cape Town alignment camp
At the back, scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies is back in the starting team while Angelo Davids comes in on the wing for the ill Leolin Zas.
Not having Zas is a blow but Davids was a try scorer in the corresponding fixture in October 2022.
The Stormers have a habit of running the Lions ragged at Ellis Park.
They secured bonus point wins in each of the three URC matches they've played in Doornfontein, scoring 12 tries in total.
It is up front, however, where the Stormers will be hoping to assert themselves and Malherbe will be the man in sharp focus.
“Frans made his DHL Stormers debut 14 years ago and has achieved so much in that time. It is rare these days to see someone play that long for one team, especially a player of his stature,” said director of rugby John Dobson.
Bulls on record course in URC, may even threaten intimidating Leinster
“He has the respect of everyone he plays with and against and his contribution to this team over the years has been immense.”
Dobson appreciates the challenge that awaits the Stormers but it is also an opportunity for them to seize the moment.
“We have opted for continuity this weekend and hopefully that will see us improve our performance. We will need to be at our best as it is always tough to win on the highveld, especially with an afternoon kickoff,” he added.
The Lions, meanwhile, have reverted to Gianni Lombard at flyhalf in a match that also marks the return of centre Marius Louw.
In the second row Etienne Oosthuizen and Darrien Landsberg will pair up, while Lubabalo Dobela could make his URC debut if he gets the nod off the bench.
Silver lining in Stormers’ injury cloud
