Rugby

Chase starts at Ellis Park

Stormers back at happy hunting ground

14 February 2025 - 15:00
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Frans Malherbe of the Stormers delivers an offload in their United Rugby Championship match against the Bulls last Saturday.
Frans Malherbe of the Stormers delivers an offload in their United Rugby Championship match against the Bulls last Saturday.
Image: Grant Pitcher (Gallo Images)

The Stormers' scrumming prowess and their decisiveness on attack will be key factors in their United Rugby Championship (URC) derby against the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday.

Last weekend's defeat at the hands of the Bulls still stings but a continuation of the dominance over the Lions, to whom they've lost just once in the URC, will put them back on track for a potential spot in the top eight.

Their scrum was on the receiving end last week but they have the opportunity to set things right against a Lions team that also got stuck in reverse gear when the Bulls paid them a visit last month.

While all eyes will be on tighthead prop Frans Malherbe playing in his 150th match for the franchise, the Stormers can now also bank on the impetus they are likely to get from Neethling Fouche off the bench.

The Stormers made two changes in their pack with Ali Vermaak and JJ Kotze joining Malherbe upfront.

Boks kick off 2025 season with Cape Town alignment camp

The Springboks will set the wheels in motion for the 2025 season when Rassie Erasmus and his management team host the first in-person coaches’ ...
Sport
2 hours ago

At the back, scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies is back in the starting team while Angelo Davids comes in on the wing for the ill Leolin Zas.

Not having Zas is a blow but Davids was a try scorer in the corresponding fixture in October 2022.

The Stormers have a habit of running the Lions ragged at Ellis Park.

They secured bonus point wins in each of the three URC matches they've played in Doornfontein, scoring 12 tries in total.

It is up front, however, where the Stormers will be hoping to assert themselves and Malherbe will be the man in sharp focus.

Frans made his DHL Stormers debut 14 years ago and has achieved so much in that time. It is rare these days to see someone play that long for one team, especially a player of his stature,” said director of rugby John Dobson.

Bulls on record course in URC, may even threaten intimidating Leinster

Sharks win at Loftus will, however, break their stride; Lions and Stormers face challenge for top four
Sport
1 day ago

He has the respect of everyone he plays with and against and his contribution to this team over the years has been immense.”

Dobson appreciates the challenge that awaits the Stormers but it is also an opportunity for them to seize the moment.

We have opted for continuity this weekend and hopefully that will see us improve our performance. We will need to be at our best as it is always tough to win on the highveld, especially with an afternoon kickoff,” he added.

The Lions, meanwhile, have reverted to Gianni Lombard at flyhalf in a match that also marks the return of centre Marius Louw.

In the second row Etienne Oosthuizen and Darrien Landsberg will pair up, while Lubabalo Dobela could make his URC debut if he gets the nod off the bench.

Silver lining in Stormers’ injury cloud

They may have two props back for this weekend’s URC clash against the Lions at Ellis Park
Sport
2 days ago

Teams

Lions — Quan Horn; Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe; Gianni Lombard, Morne van den Berg; Francke Horn (captain), Ruan Venter, JC Pretorius; Darrien Landsberg, Etienne Oosthuizen; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Juan Schoeman. Substitutes: Jaco Visagie, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Jarod Cairns; Nico Steyn, Lubabalo Dobela, Manuel Rass.

Stormers — Warrick Gelant; Ben Loader, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Angelo Davids; Jurie Matthee, Herschel Jantjies; Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie; Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (captain); Frans Malherbe, JJ Kotze, Ali Vermaak. Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Neethling Fouche, Gary Porter, Paul de Villiers, Marcel Theunissen; Paul de Wet, Jonathan Roche.

Kickoff: 2.30pm

Referee: Griffin Colby

MORE:

Lions need to roar in derbies

‘If we start winning derbies more players will get recognition,’ says No 8 Francke Horn
Sport
1 day ago

Boks kick off 2025 season with Cape Town alignment camp

The Springboks will set the wheels in motion for the 2025 season when Rassie Erasmus and his management team host the first in-person coaches’ ...
Sport
2 hours ago

Boks and Los Pumas set for Twickenham

The Springboks will finish their Rugby Championship commitments with a Test against Argentina at Twickenham on October 4.
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Rhoo’s son, 14, to create own legacy after contract in Spain Soccer
  2. CGA dissolves embattled Soweto Marathon Trust and associated bodies Sport
  3. Aubrey Lekwane on that screamer that made the late Stanley Tshabalala faint Soccer
  4. Roger Federer wraps up SA trip with Siya Kolisi Sport
  5. Coach Nabi admits Kaizer Chiefs have underperformed Soccer

Latest Videos

LIVE: US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaks after NATO meeting
'Humanitarian crisis' looms in east Congo as rebels push south | REUTERS