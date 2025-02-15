Lions show claws in defence to down Stormers at Ellis Park

The Lions broke their United Rugby Championship derby duck for the season and it took a monumental - arguably the best - defensive display to get the job done against the gallant but error prone Stormers.

The hosts prevailed 30-23, scoring three thrilling tries in the first half before backing it up with stout defence in the second when the Stormers threw the kitchen sink.

The Stormers conceded defeat when they opted to go for goal with the last kick of the game to secure a losing bonus point. By then they had learnt the hard way the Lions' defence was not easily bent.

This Lions' defensive display will bring huge pride to their coaches' box. It was as robust as it was structurally sound as it's been all season. They were unyielding in the face of torrential Stormers' downpours in their 22.

Lions' head coach Ivan van Rooyen explained his team targeted the Stormers' maul.

“Not just the defence. Also, the maul defence. They had scored two maul tries against us previously,” said Van Rooyen.

This was the Lions maiden home win over the Stormers in the URC and they had to dig deep to secure it.