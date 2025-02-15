Lions show claws in defence to down Stormers at Ellis Park
The Lions broke their United Rugby Championship derby duck for the season and it took a monumental - arguably the best - defensive display to get the job done against the gallant but error prone Stormers.
The hosts prevailed 30-23, scoring three thrilling tries in the first half before backing it up with stout defence in the second when the Stormers threw the kitchen sink.
The Stormers conceded defeat when they opted to go for goal with the last kick of the game to secure a losing bonus point. By then they had learnt the hard way the Lions' defence was not easily bent.
This Lions' defensive display will bring huge pride to their coaches' box. It was as robust as it was structurally sound as it's been all season. They were unyielding in the face of torrential Stormers' downpours in their 22.
Lions' head coach Ivan van Rooyen explained his team targeted the Stormers' maul.
“Not just the defence. Also, the maul defence. They had scored two maul tries against us previously,” said Van Rooyen.
This was the Lions maiden home win over the Stormers in the URC and they had to dig deep to secure it.
The showed greater vision and execution in attack mainly through man of the match Quan Horn and Henco van Wyk in the first half, while their urgency to make tackles stick was a hallmark of the second.
Flyhalf Gianni Lombard played with composure while his performance off the kicking tee was exemplary, contributing 15 points.
While the Stormers gamely fought to get back into the contest they left themselves too much to do after going into the break 24-6 down.
In the corresponding match in the 2022/23 season the Stormers came back from 22-10 at halftime to win 31-22. They again launched a rearguard action but the sins of the first half proved insurmountable.
What the visitors showed in effort, they lacked in application. They knocked hard on the Lions' door but the home team held on grimly in defence. They also knocked on at inopportune moments as they often let the home side off the hook in the first half. The wet ball didn't help.
Up front they failed to assert themselves. Tight head Frans Malherbe playing in his 150th game for the franchise and his four fellow starting forwards with Test experience, did not make the gains many might have anticipated.
As you'd expect visiting No8 Evan Roos tore into the Lions defence but on that front he proved a lone warrior.
Fullback Gelant teased and tormented, though at times also his team's supporters. He was mostly on the ball the thought. Substitute Jonathan Roche brought energy and urgency.
The first try came in the 19th minute when Horn again rid himself of the first tackler and with options either side excellent scrumhalf Morne van den Berg who ran a typically intuitive support line on the inside proved a willing and able recipient.
A similar cast, employing the same method assembled for another thrilling Lions' surge upfield three minutes later, though this time it was a little more elaborate. This time Van Wyk scored, while Marius Louw gleefully accepted the offer of an open tryline in the 34th minute.
Roos touched down in the 69th minute to give the visitors renewed hope but the Lions continued to show their claws in the last 10 minutes.
Scorers
Lions (24) 30 - Tries: Morne van den Berg, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw Conversions: Gianni Lombard (3). Penalties: Lombard (3)
Stormers (6) 23 - Tries: Warrick Gelant, Evan Roos. Conversions: Jurie Matthee (2). Penalties: Matthee (3)