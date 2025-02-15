Sharks too smart and skilful for tedious Bulls
The Sharks’s courage and creativity triumphed over the Bulls brute force in an absorbing United Rugby Championship encounter at a cloudy Loftus on Saturday.
The visitors married that bravery and skill, with intellect against a team whose rugby nous was as ugly as the state of their home field. The Sharks rolled with the punches, survived a period in which they were down to 12 men, had lost the forward battle and yet somehow still outscored the Bulls four tries to three in a memorable 29-19 victory.
Jake White will be spitting fire in the next few days as he tries to absorb a defeat in which his team’s forward dominance counted for nothing.
Sensational Sharks Rugby 🤯@glenwoodhigh’s Jordan Hendrikse finishes an outrageous @sharksrugby score 🔥@vodacom #URC | #BULvSHA | #OriginRound #GrassrootsToGreatness pic.twitter.com/I5FExmdhgv— Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) February 15, 2025
After conceding an early try, the Sharks, played as forecast by White, showing more adventure, by spreading the ball and finding space on the edge. That also opened holes in the middle, which the Sharks impressive loose trio, Tino Mavesere, Vincent Tshituke and Phepsi Buthuzeli exploited.
The only problem for the Sharks was that besides a penalty from Jordan Hendrikse, they had nothing else to show for their endeavour.
The Bulls muscular pack started to gain the ascendancy and that pressure led to a trio of yellow cards for the Sharks before and after half time. By that stage they’d already lost veteran front rower Trevor Nyakane with an ankle injury and hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who’s match ended in the 36th minute with an elbow ailment.
But like the Sharks in the first half, the Bulls couldn’t make their numerical and physical advantage count aside from one try by hooker Johan Grobbelaar. The Sharks came storming back, scoring one of the tries of the season, thanks to excellent interplay between backs and forwards some deft handling from locks Jason Jenkins and Jeandre Labuschagne. That provided space for centre Jurenzo Julius to skirt up the touchline, before Hendrikse, charging up his inside, put the finishing touches on an outstanding move.
Slick hands sends Wessels over ✨— Vodacom United Rugby Championship (URC) (@URCOfficial_RSA) February 15, 2025
Grey Boys High School's Jan-Hendrick Wessels finishes a classy @BlueBullsRugby try 🫡@vodacom #URC | #BULvSHA | #OriginRound #GrassrootsToGreatness pic.twitter.com/nVCduzNNcm
The Bulls were stunned, their play lacking any rhythm, and the Sharks were even able to win a scrum penalty in the 65th minute, indicating clearly how the momentum of the match had shifted.
Masevere got the try his work rate deserved scooping up a ball at the side of the ruck and running 50 metres to score. That was followed by wing Yaw Penxe charging over to cap one of the great afternoons for the Sharks.
For White and the Bulls, the next few days are going to be difficult. They came into this match as favourites and with White having predicted correctly how the Sharks would play he will want to know why his side couldn’t match their intensity particularly in the second half.
The kicking was awful and general play outdated. They may still hold the ascendancy on the competition’s points table, but there will have to be far smarter execution if they are to challenge for the title in the latter stages.
Bulls 19 (7): Tries — Jan-Hendrick Wessels, Johan Grobbelaar (2).
Conversions — Willie le Roux, Boeta Chamberlain
Sharks 29 (10): Tries — Ethan Hooker, Jordan Hendrikse, Tino Mavesere, Yaw Penxe.
Conversions — Hendrikse, Siya Musuku (2). Penalty — Hendrikse