Sharks too smart and skilful for tedious Bulls

After conceding an early try, the Sharks, played as forecast by White, showing more adventure, by spreading the ball and finding space on the edge. That also opened holes in the middle, which the Sharks impressive loose trio, Tino Mavesere, Vincent Tshituke and Phepsi Buthuzeli exploited.

The only problem for the Sharks was that besides a penalty from Jordan Hendrikse, they had nothing else to show for their endeavour.

The Bulls muscular pack started to gain the ascendancy and that pressure led to a trio of yellow cards for the Sharks before and after half time. By that stage they’d already lost veteran front rower Trevor Nyakane with an ankle injury and hooker Bongi Mbonambi, who’s match ended in the 36th minute with an elbow ailment.

But like the Sharks in the first half, the Bulls couldn’t make their numerical and physical advantage count aside from one try by hooker Johan Grobbelaar. The Sharks came storming back, scoring one of the tries of the season, thanks to excellent interplay between backs and forwards some deft handling from locks Jason Jenkins and Jeandre Labuschagne. That provided space for centre Jurenzo Julius to skirt up the touchline, before Hendrikse, charging up his inside, put the finishing touches on an outstanding move.