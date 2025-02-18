Small tweaks as Blitzboks look to get the Jobb done in Vancouver

Sebastiaan Jobb will return to HSBC Sevens after almost two years while Tristan Leyds is fit for more Springbok Sevens duty in the 2025 season, the duo recalled to the team for the fourth tournament of the series this weekend in Vancouver, Canada.

Blitzboks head coach Philip Snyman has included the two players his group of 13-man squad. Jobb replaces the injured Zain Davids and Leyds comes in as playmaker in place of Dewald Human from the squad that finished fourth in Perth last month.

Jobb made his debut in Hong Kong in 2023 and played in Singapore a week later in his only two tournaments to date, while Leyds starred for the Blitzboks in their tournament victory in Cape Town in December before picking up a hand injury that ruled him out of the Perth tournament.

The Blitzboks won at BC Place in 2019 and 2021 and Snyman is confident his tweaks will deliver similar results.

“Both Tristan and Sebastiaan will add to the dynamics of the squad and I know they will be very competitive in their pool matches against New Zealand, Ireland and Australia,” Snyman said.