Rugby

Rookie Roche cracks nod for Bok alignment camp

South Africa looking for additional clash before Italy series

20 February 2025 - 12:14
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Stormers centre Jonathan Roche is a man on the move. He has cracked an invite to the Boks' virtual alignment camp. Here he is being pursued by the Lions' Gianni Lombard in last Saturday's URC clash at Ellis Park.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi (Gallo Images)

Stormers centre Jonathan Roche has cracked an invite to the Springbok virtual alignment camp littered with overseas-based Rugby World Cup winners.

Roche, who has played six times for the Stormers, is one of 26 players, including 18 World Cup winners, who will attend the camp scheduled for March 27.

This follows the first in-person camp in Cape Town from March 10 to 12.

Roche, who made his senior debut in the Currie Cup for Western Province in 2022, has played with energy and urgency on the six occasions he represented the Stormers.

Stormers director of rugby John Dobson has described the Bishops and University of Cape Town product as physical, direct and competitive, happily involving himself at rucks and collisions. It is no secret Boks coach Rassie Erasmus is drawn to players prepared to get involved in battles across the field.

Boks to clash with fierce rivals France and Ireland in autumn series

End-of-year tour schedule announced, with blockbuster matchups and chances for SA to field players in need of Test caps
Sport
21 hours ago

Lions scrumhalf Nico Steyn and Scarlets hooker Marnus van der Merwe will also form part of the online proceedings. Van der Merwe, who joined the Scarlets from the Cheetahs last season, is no stranger to Bok alignment camps.

Erasmus and his assistant coaches and management team will host two virtual sessions on the day — one with the Japanese-based players and the other with the players playing in the northern hemisphere and domestically — to accommodate their respective time zones.

The Boks' in person alignment camp in Cape Town will see 56 players in attendance.

It is vital for us that all the players on our radar are exposed to our plans and goals for the season, so we intend to replicate our presentations to the group in Cape Town with these players so everyone is on the same page as we embark on this challenging season,” said Erasmus.

With a wide group of players invited to the respective alignment camps, we are excited to grow our player base and expose these individuals to the national structures as well as explain what our expectations are of them for the forthcoming season.

Lions prepare to slug it out in the wet against Bulls on Saturday

Gauteng’s weather may trip up the visitors at Loftus Versfeld but they remain undaunted
Sport
1 day ago

Many of these players have won a World Cup before but we made it clear before the 2023 showpiece in France that we have to continue adapting and improving to remain at the top of our game — not only this season but also as we build towards the 2027 World Cup in Australia.”

Erasmus said options are being investigated for a match before the two-Test series against Italy which is scheduled for July 5 and 12.

The Boks play Georgia on July 19 before starting the defence of their Rugby Championship title against Australia, New Zealand and Argentina between August and October. They will also embark on a four-Test Autumn Nations Series tour in November.

Players invited to the virtual Bok alignment camps (in alphabetical order): 

Kurt-Lee Arendse (Dynaboars), Damian de Allende, Lood de Jager (both Wild Knights), Faf de Klerk (Canon Eagles), Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez (both Sale Sharks), Pieter-Steph du Toit (Toyota Verblitz), Thomas du Toit (Bath), Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg (Montpellier), Herschel Jantjies (Stormers), Jean Kleyn (Munster), Cheslin Kolbe (Suntory Sungoliath), Jesse Kriel (Canon Eagles), Elrigh Louw (Bulls), Trevor Nyakane (Sharks), Malcolm Marx (Kubota Spears), Siya Masuku (Sharks), Franco Mostert (Honda Heat), Handré Pollard (Leicester Tigers), Cobus Reinach (Montpellier), Jonathan Roche (Stormers), Kwagga Smith (Blue Revs), RG Snyman (Leinster), Nico Steyn (Lions), Marnus van der Merwe (Scarlets), Jasper Wiese (Urayasu D-Rocks)

