Rugby

Bulls stick to the script

Blue skies may be manna from heaven for the Lions

21 February 2025 - 16:30
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Willie le Roux in action against the Sharks last weekend. He will again play flyhalf against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Willie le Roux in action against the Sharks last weekend. He will again play flyhalf against the Lions at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Image: Gordon Arons (Gallo Images)

The Willie le Roux experiment at flyhalf will continue for the Bulls in the return Jukskei Derby in the United Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

Though it was Le Roux's performance as a stand-in first receiver at Ellis Park last month that helped earn him the gig as a starter, much water has passed under the bridges of the Jukskei since.

Le Roux was withdrawn from action in the Bulls' faltering performance against the Sharks last week with director of rugby Jake White pointing to an injury for his early withdrawal.

With Gauteng lashed by persistent rain for most of the week there might have been the temptation for White to go with his more recognised options at 10, but the rain for now has relented.

Not that the Bulls would have minded a muddy mess.

A heavy field will help shackle the Lions' attack while presenting the Bulls' forwards the opportunity to come to grips with their southern neighbours.

MARK KEOHANE | Lions’ bite has nothing on the Bulls’ horns

The Lions as a collective are not good enough, which is not to be read as them not being a good side
Sport
12 hours ago

Perhaps with that purpose in mind, Springbok loosehead prop Gerhard Steenekamp has been restored to the starting team.

He will pack down next to hooker Johan Grobbelaar and tight head prop Wilco Louw in the front of a Bulls pack that will probably come out snorting after last weekend's defeat against the Sharks.

Among the backs Canan Moodie is moved to the wing where he can go into aerial duel with Richard Kriel.

For the Lions the clouds abating over Gauteng on Friday would have been a sight for sore eyes.

They showed against the Stormers last week what they are capable of from deep with fullback Quan Horn, centre Henco van Wyk and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg operating marvellously in attacking concert.

Equally uplifting from a Lions' perspective from last week's win over the Stormers was the return to form of flyhalf Gianni Lombard.

Lions prepare to slug it out in the wet against Bulls on Saturday

Gauteng’s weather may trip up the visitors at Loftus Versfeld but they remain undaunted
Sport
2 days ago

The erstwhile prodigy has been dogged by injury and has looked short of confidence in the few opportunities he has had over the past season or so.

Last week, however, he again cut an assured figure, also delivering a blemish-free performance from the kicking tee.

Another confident showing from Lombard could give the Lions real impetus on attack.

Getting Horn and Van Wyk off the leash will be their objective but they'll have to front up elsewhere first.

During the week burly prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye stressed the point the Lions need to stand their ground against the charging Bulls but they also have to be street smart.

They may only aspire to parity in the scrums but at the breakdown their rules of engagement may determine the outcome.

“It goes both ways. We pride ourselves in making good decisions at the breakdown, especially the past few games,” said forwards coach Barend Pieterse.

Rookie Roche cracks nod for Bok alignment camp

Stormers centre Jonathan Roche has cracked an invite to the Springbok virtual alignment camp littered with overseas-based Rugby World Cup winners.
Sport
1 day ago

“Every loosie has a different role to play. A guy such as Ruan [Venter] is out main ball carrier, JC [Pretorius] tries to slow the ball down. All our loosies can steal ball but at the end of the day they just have to make good decisions.”

He emphasised the need to get to the ruck first.

Though Pieterse mentioned Pretorius, the Lions will go into battle with Jarod Cairns wearing the No 6 jersey.

Teams

Bulls — Devon Williams, Sebastian de Klerk, Stedman Gans, David Kriel, Canan Moodie; Willie le Roux, Embrose Papier; Celimpilo Gumede, Reinhardt Ludwig (captain), Marco van Staden; RF van Heerden, Cobus Wiese; Wilco Louw, Johan Gobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp.

Substitutes: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Alulutho Tshakweni, Francois Klopper, Ruan Vermaak, Nizaam Carr; Zak Burger, Keagan Johannes, Sergeal Petersen.

Lions — Quan Horn; Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe; Gianni Lombard, Morne van den Berg; Francke Horn (captain), Ruan Venter, Jarod Cairns; Darrien Landsberg, Etienne Oosthuizen; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Juan Schoeman. Substitutes: Jaco Visagie, Morgan Naude, Conrad van Vuuren, Ruan Delport, Sibabalo Qoma, Renzo du Plessis; Nico Steyn, Manuel Rass.

Kickoff: 2.00pm

Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron

TMO: Egon Seconds

MORE:

Boks to clash with fierce rivals France and Ireland in autumn series

End-of-year tour schedule announced, with blockbuster matchups and chances for SA to field players in need of Test caps
Sport
1 day ago

All Blacks out to ruffle Bok feathers

Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus will be on red alert after the opening weekend of Super Rugby Pacific. The Kiwis, in 2025, have come to play.
Sport
5 days ago

Phepsi can’t wait for more Bok action

Loose forward keen to wear coveted green and gold jersey again
Sport
5 days ago

Boks and Los Pumas set for Twickenham

The Springboks will finish their Rugby Championship commitments with a Test against Argentina at Twickenham on October 4.
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. McKenzie orders probe, discloses boxers’ benevolent fund missing millions Sport
  2. Blast from the past: Bafana bounce back to beat Botswana Sport
  3. Absence of world’s leading fast bowlers at Champions Trophy raises questions ... Cricket
  4. Draw done: Pirates, Sundowns learn Caf quarterfinal opponents Soccer
  5. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | ‘Pirates will be there with or without Saleng’: Thuso Phala Soccer

Latest Videos

Inside the JHB building where 77 people lost their lives
US envoy meets Zelenskiy amid public spat with Trump | REUTERS