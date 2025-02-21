Bulls stick to the script

“Every loosie has a different role to play. A guy such as Ruan [Venter] is out main ball carrier, JC [Pretorius] tries to slow the ball down. All our loosies can steal ball but at the end of the day they just have to make good decisions.”
Image: Gordon Arons (Gallo Images)
The Willie le Roux experiment at flyhalf will continue for the Bulls in the return Jukskei Derby in the United Rugby Championship at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
Though it was Le Roux's performance as a stand-in first receiver at Ellis Park last month that helped earn him the gig as a starter, much water has passed under the bridges of the Jukskei since.
Le Roux was withdrawn from action in the Bulls' faltering performance against the Sharks last week with director of rugby Jake White pointing to an injury for his early withdrawal.
With Gauteng lashed by persistent rain for most of the week there might have been the temptation for White to go with his more recognised options at 10, but the rain for now has relented.
Not that the Bulls would have minded a muddy mess.
A heavy field will help shackle the Lions' attack while presenting the Bulls' forwards the opportunity to come to grips with their southern neighbours.
Perhaps with that purpose in mind, Springbok loosehead prop Gerhard Steenekamp has been restored to the starting team.
He will pack down next to hooker Johan Grobbelaar and tight head prop Wilco Louw in the front of a Bulls pack that will probably come out snorting after last weekend's defeat against the Sharks.
Among the backs Canan Moodie is moved to the wing where he can go into aerial duel with Richard Kriel.
For the Lions the clouds abating over Gauteng on Friday would have been a sight for sore eyes.
They showed against the Stormers last week what they are capable of from deep with fullback Quan Horn, centre Henco van Wyk and scrumhalf Morne van den Berg operating marvellously in attacking concert.
Equally uplifting from a Lions' perspective from last week's win over the Stormers was the return to form of flyhalf Gianni Lombard.
The erstwhile prodigy has been dogged by injury and has looked short of confidence in the few opportunities he has had over the past season or so.
Last week, however, he again cut an assured figure, also delivering a blemish-free performance from the kicking tee.
Another confident showing from Lombard could give the Lions real impetus on attack.
Getting Horn and Van Wyk off the leash will be their objective but they'll have to front up elsewhere first.
During the week burly prop Asenathi Ntlabakanye stressed the point the Lions need to stand their ground against the charging Bulls but they also have to be street smart.
They may only aspire to parity in the scrums but at the breakdown their rules of engagement may determine the outcome.
“It goes both ways. We pride ourselves in making good decisions at the breakdown, especially the past few games,” said forwards coach Barend Pieterse.
“Every loosie has a different role to play. A guy such as Ruan [Venter] is out main ball carrier, JC [Pretorius] tries to slow the ball down. All our loosies can steal ball but at the end of the day they just have to make good decisions.”
He emphasised the need to get to the ruck first.
Though Pieterse mentioned Pretorius, the Lions will go into battle with Jarod Cairns wearing the No 6 jersey.
Teams
Bulls — Devon Williams, Sebastian de Klerk, Stedman Gans, David Kriel, Canan Moodie; Willie le Roux, Embrose Papier; Celimpilo Gumede, Reinhardt Ludwig (captain), Marco van Staden; RF van Heerden, Cobus Wiese; Wilco Louw, Johan Gobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp.
Substitutes: Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Alulutho Tshakweni, Francois Klopper, Ruan Vermaak, Nizaam Carr; Zak Burger, Keagan Johannes, Sergeal Petersen.
Lions — Quan Horn; Richard Kriel, Henco van Wyk, Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe; Gianni Lombard, Morne van den Berg; Francke Horn (captain), Ruan Venter, Jarod Cairns; Darrien Landsberg, Etienne Oosthuizen; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Juan Schoeman. Substitutes: Jaco Visagie, Morgan Naude, Conrad van Vuuren, Ruan Delport, Sibabalo Qoma, Renzo du Plessis; Nico Steyn, Manuel Rass.
Kickoff: 2.00pm
Referee: Aimee Barrett-Theron
TMO: Egon Seconds
