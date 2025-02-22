Ireland pulled one back on the buzzer, but the second half scoring was all green and gold.
Blitzboks in Vancouver quarterfinals after wins over NZ and Ireland
Image: David Van Der Sandt/Gallo Images
A stellar defensive effort by the Springboks Sevens earned them a clean sheet on day one of the HSBC SVNS Vancouver at BC Place on Friday, securing Pool B victories over New Zealand and Ireland.
They still have to take on Australia in their final pool match at 9.36pm (SA time) on Saturday night, but the two wins secured the Blitzboks a spot in the quarterfinals of the tournament, which will take place early on Sunday morning (SA time).
The Blitzboks led 12-5 against New Zealand at the break and held on for a 12-10 win over the 2020 Vancouver champions, while they outscored Ireland with four tries to one for a convincing 28-7 win after leading 14-7 at the break.
Against New Zealand, the defensive effort was particularly impressive.
The Kiwis had the ball for six minutes of play and South Africa only for just over two minutes, but the men in black kept running into a green and gold wall.
With a tackle completion rate of 81% by the Blitzboks, the New Zealand attack were forced from side to side and then backwards more often than not.
Quewin Nortje scored a well worked try three minutes in to open the scoring, with a Selvyn Davids conversion making it 7-0.
Tone Ng Shiu pulled one back after crashing over shortly after, but Ronald Brown blitzed through for a 12-5 lead at the break.
The second half was a hard-fought affair, with the South African defence dominating. New Zealand managed a score a minute from the end, but the conversion was wide and South Africa played out the clock.
Against Ireland, Davids scored a lovely try in the opening minute, before Siviwe Soyizwapi dotted down four minutes in for a comfortable 14-0 lead.
