Rugby

Blitzboks take aim at Fiji in battle for final spot in Vancouver

23 February 2025 - 14:42 By SPORT REPORTER
Australia's Aden Ekanayake in action with South Africa's Ronald Brown.
Image: REUTERS/Jennifer Gauthier

The Springbok Sevens will be eager to make the HSBC SVNS Vancouver final when they tackle Fiji in the semifinals on Sunday.

This after they defeated Australia 17-14 in the quarterfinals to book a place in the semifinals.

The match against Fiji is scheduled to kick at 10.52pm, South African time.

Spain and Argentina will contest the other semifinal at BC Place on the final day of the tournament.

In an interesting development, South Africa had to play Australia twice on the second day in Vancouver after the Aussies pipped the Blitzboks in their final Pool B match, with a “golden try” in extra time to secure their spot in the playoffs.

However, the Blitzboks were much more clinical in the rematch. They were off to a storming start in the quarterfinal, scoring three tries in the first half to take a 17-0 lead, and despite a strong finish by Australia, the men in green and gold held out for a deserved victory.

Ronald Brown opened the scoring in the first minute of play, but it was rather the swarming South African defence that caught the eye.

Ryan Oosthuizen added a second four minutes later before Shilton van Wyk scored the third after running onto a beautiful inside pass from Selvyn Davids to dot down.

As was the case in the game earlier in the day, Australia came back well and scored twice in the last three minutes of the match, when South Africa conceded a yellow card and only had six men on the field.

In the other quarterfinals, Spain outplayed New Zealand (12-7), Fiji were too strong for Great Britain (24-0), and Argentina had the better of France (12-7).

In their final pool match earlier in the day, Australia scored the golden try two minutes into extra time after the scores were locked at 12-12 when normal time was over.

The Blitzboks scored first when Impi Visser dotted down, but a Henry Hutchison try equalled matters at the halftime whistle.

The Australians took the lead three minutes from time but Shilton van Wyk scored in the corner and Tristan Leyds converted to force the draw, only for the Aussies to break away in extra time.

The Blitzboks still topped Pool B, with New Zealand finishing second and Australia third, but they made it into the quarters as one the of the best two third-placed finishers.

Scorers:

Quarterfinal: South Africa 17 (17), Australia 14 (0)

South Africa — Tries: Ronald Brown, Ryan Oosthuizen, Shilton van Wyk. Conversion: Tristan Leyds.

Australia — Tries: Ben Dowling, Josh Turner. Maurice Longbottom (2).

