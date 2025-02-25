Rugby

Springbok prop Steven Kitshoff calls time on his career

Decorated Bok and Stormers loosehead prop established legendary status

25 February 2025 - 14:32
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
Bok prop Steven Kitshoff in action during the World Cup Final against the All Blacks at Stade de France in Paris in 2023. Kitshoff has been forced to hang up his boots.
Image: Steve Haag/Gallo Images

Though long anticipated, the news of Steven Kitshoff's forced retreat into retirement has come as a blow.

The Springbok loosehead prop on Tuesday confirmed his playing days are over due to a neck injury he suffered while on the comeback trail for Western Province in the Currie Cup last season.

The 33-year-old prop's decision is based on specialist medical advice.

Capped 83 times for the Springboks and 138 for the Stormers, Kitshoff 's decorated career saw him lift the Rugby World Cup in Yokohama and Paris, the Rugby Championship trophy in 2019 and help the Boks to a series win over the British and Irish Lions. He also captained the Stormers to the maiden United Rugby Championship title and was triumphant with Western Province in the 2012 Currie Cup final.

He sustained the neck injury playing in a Currie Cup match for WP in Kimberley last year and after undergoing initial conservative therapy the decision was taken to have stabilising surgery.

After an extensive rehabilitation process, he has been left with significantly reduced rotation of his neck and the advice from a specialist neurosurgeon was there would be a high risk of another injury should he continue playing.

Kitshoff was called into the Stormers squad as an 18-year-old, requiring special permission to train with the seniors at such a young age.

He made his Stormers debut in 2011 and established himself as a considerable force up front, going on to earn his first Springbok cap in 2016.

Kitshoff said while the past six months have been tough, he is grateful to have had the opportunity to play at the highest level and represent the teams he grew up supporting.

Playing rugby has been my life from a young age and I was lucky to live the dream of many young boys by representing the Springboks and the Stormers.

It is disappointing for my career to end in this way but the risk to my wellbeing was simply too high.

I wanted to finish my story with the Stormers on the pitch and gave the rehab and comeback the best shot I could, but it was not to be,” he said.

Kitshoff thanked those who have played a role in his rugby journey.

There are so many people who have provided support for me over the years, not least my wife Aimee and my parents. I will always be grateful to all the coaches, teammates and support staff at the Stormers and SA Rugby and the fans who have had such a big impact on my career.

“As much as I will miss playing and the special feeling of running out to represent something much bigger than myself, I am also looking forward to an exciting new chapter in my life.

