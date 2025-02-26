Kitshoff putting in the hard yards outside match day is a character trait also observed by Redelinghuys.
Heavyweight tributes as Bok Steven Kitshoff bows out
Friend and foe unite in shared admiration for the career of the loosehead prop
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images
They haven't “poured” in but there have been heavyweight tributes to the playing days of Steven Kitshoff who on Tuesday announced his retirement because of injury.
The 33-year-old loosehead prop was forced to quit the game as a result of a neck injury he sustained in the Currie Cup last year.
Friend and foe (on the field) have been united in their recognition of the contribution Kitshoff has made not just locally but also in the international rugby firmament.
Tighthead Julian Redelinghuys, a former opponent at franchise level, was honoured to share the substitutes' bench with Kitshoff when the red-haired prop was let loose on the international arena.
Kitshoff made his debut as a substitute in the third and deciding Test against Ireland in Gqeberha in 2016.
“I played against him a few times before he got the call-up,” recalled Redelinghuys. “He was one of the toughest guys to scrum against. I always had respect for him in regards to that. We went on together and we won a scrum penalty and that was a special memory.”
When Kitshoff's career was halted by injury the pair could compare notes. “I had a lekker conversation with Kitsie when this happened. Obviously his situation and my situation differ,” said Redelinghuys whose career was also cut short prematurely through a neck injury.
While Redelinghuys bowed out after just eight Tests, Kitshoff forged an enduring Test career.
He had 83 caps and had the goal to become a centurion for the Boks,” said Redelinghuys. “So I'm sad I don't get to see him achieve that goal. He has two World Cups under the belt. He played a huge role in building them up.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Getty Images
“To become the man he is today and to build up the Springboks to where they are today deserves huge congratulations. I'm sad he won't reach all the other goals he set for himself but he can be really proud of the work he has put in and his achievements.”
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus, under whom Kitshoff played 60 Tests, also hit a sombre tone in his tribute.
“We are sad that Steven’s career had to end this way, but we extend our gratitude to him for his hard work and the sacrifices he has made over the years to become such a vital cog in the team.
“He is a true team man and he earned enormous respect from his teammates and the coaches with his high work ethic, drive to be the best he can on the field and his down-to-earth nature. He will always remain a warrior and fine ambassador of what the Springboks stand for and we wish him luck as he begins this new chapter in his life.”
Kitshoff putting in the hard yards outside match day is a character trait also observed by Redelinghuys.
“The thing I remember about Kitsie coming into the Bok set-up is him training hard. He looked well after his conditioning, more than any other prop I knew. For a loosehead as big as he is, as mobile as he is, with the skills he has, that was something special.
“Normally big looseheads like that are strong in the set piece but not that good in the loose, but look at his breakdown defence and how many balls he has stolen. The cross-cover tackles he has made and offloads. He was such a dynamic player. It was fun playing with him but not fun playing against him.
“There are a number of tight head props who are relieved they don't have to scrum against him again.”
Redelinghuys wished Kitshoff well on his future endeavours but recognised retirement takes players into uncharted waters. “Given the length of his career he would have set himself up nicely but it is tough for any rugby player to end their career. You miss the team. You miss the boys around you. He's got an yster vrou. Aimee is a great partner. I'm sure he'll be fine.”
