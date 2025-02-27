Rugby

Rare collection of Springbok captains' signatures comes up for sale

27 February 2025 - 14:18 By TimesLIVE
Two Springbok jerseys signed by 36 captains will be sold at auction to raise money for a charity that assists seriously ill children and their families in accessing palliative care services.
Image: PatchSA

Two framed Springbok jerseys autographed by 36 of South Africa's national rugby captains are coming up for auction in aid of a charity providing palliative care for children with life-threatening illnesses.

The opening bid for each jersey is R150,000. The auction opens on March 5 and closes on May 25 on the Palliative Care for Children South Africa (PatchSA) website.  

The auction is eight years in the making, PatchSA said.

“On receiving a donation of the official Springbok jerseys from the 2015 Rugby World Cup, the idea was conceived to have two of the jerseys signed exclusively by Springbok captains with the objective of creating two unique and sought-after memorabilia for philanthropic auction.”

The first signature was obtained in Pretoria in August 2016 and a full house of 36 signatures was achieved in London in August when Tommy Bedford, who is resident in the UK, added the final signature to the two jerseys. The signatures represent all 34 living Springbok captains and two who have since passed away.

In chronological order of having been appointed captain from 1960 to 2024, they are: Des van Jaarsveldt, Avril Malan, Dawie de Villiers, Tommy Bedford, Hannes Marais, Piet Greyling, Morné du Plessis, Theuns Stofberg, Wynand Claassen, Divan Serfontein, Naas Botha, Jannie Breedt, Francois Pienaar, Tiaan Strauss, Adriaan Richter, Gary Teichmann, Corné Krige, Rassie Erasmus, André Vos, Bob Skinstad, John Smit, Victor Matfield, Johann Muller, Jean de Villiers, Schalk Burger, Fourie du Preez, Adriaan Strauss, Warren Whiteley, Eben Etzebeth, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi, Duane Vermeulen, Schalk Brits, Handré Pollard, Bongi Mbonambi and Salmaan Moerat.

PatchSA was launched in 2012 to mobilise and support a national sustainable network of roleplayers with a stake in ensuring the right of all children with life-limiting and life-threatening illnesses, as well as their families, to access the provision of a broad multidisciplinary spectrum of holistic palliative care, from diagnosis to bereavement. It is estimated that more than a million children in the country are afflicted with these diseases but only about 5% are able to access this care.

TimesLIVE

In praise of hospices: 'I can't tell you how my health and mental state have improved'

Katrien de Beer from Germiston is one of thousands of South Africans who benefited from the support and care that hospices and palliative care ...
News
4 years ago

Survivors share how they triumphed over cancer

On International Cancer Survivors Day, Ntuthu Sonjica, who has no family history of cancer, spoke about her journey with the dreaded disease to ...
News
3 years ago

Hospices prove they are not centres where people just go to die

During the Covid-19 pandemic hospices saw a spike in admissions as hospitals buckled under pressure due to rising numbers of patients.
News
2 years ago

Don’t overlook patients’ mental pain when treating cancer, UCT study urges

It recommends a palliative care approach which prioritises holistic assessment and management of symptoms
News
2 years ago
