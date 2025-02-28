Stormers opt for forward-heavy bench for clash against the Bulls

In the second row the Lions can again press Ruben Schoeman into action after he served a suspension, while JC Pretorius returns to the side of the scrum after sitting out last week against the Bulls.
The Sharks meanwhile will deploy Siya Kolisi off the bench as they press Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka and Tinoptenda Masevere into combat.
Jaden Hendrikse replaces Grant Williams at scrumhalf, Ruan Dreyer comes in at tighthead for the injured Trevor Nyakane, while Deon Slabbert takes the place of Corne Rahl at lock.
Despite their bruising battle against the Bulls the Sharks emerged relatively unscathed in the injuries department.
Teams for Ellis Park
Lions — Tapiwa Mafura; Richard Kriel, Manuel Rass, Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe; Gianni Lombard, Morne van den Berg; Francke Horn (captain), Ruan Venter, JC Pretorius; Darrien Landsberg, Ruben Schoeman; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Juan Schoeman. Substitutes: Jaco Visagie, SJ Kotze, RF Schoeman, Ruan Delport, Siba Qoma; Nico Steyn, Jarod Cairns, Rynhardt Jonker.
Sharks — Jordan Hendrikse; Yaw Penxe, Jurenzo Julius, Lukhanyo Am, Ethan Hooker; Siya Masuku, Jaden Hendrikse; Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka, Tinoptenda Masevere; Jason Jenkins, Deon Slabbert; Ruan Dreyer, Bongi Mbonambi, Ntuthuku Mchunu. Substitutes: Ethan Bester, Dian Bleuler, Vincent Koch, Lappies Labuschagne, Siya Kolisi; Grant Williams, Francois Venter, Eduan Keyter.
Kickoff: 2.30pm
Teams for Loftus Versfeld
Bulls — Devon Williams; Sebastian de Klerk, Stedman Gans, David Kriel, Canan Moodie; Willie le Roux, Embrose Papier; Nizaam Carr, Reinhardt Ludwig (captain), Marco van Staden; JF van Heerden, Cobus Wiese; Wilco Louw, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp.
Substitutes: Akker van der Merwe, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Francois Klopper, Ruan Vermaak, Celimpilo Gumede; Zak Burger, Keegan Johannes, Sergeal Petersen.
Stormers — Warrick Gelant; Ben Loader, Wandisile Simelane, Dan du Plessis, Leolin Zas; Jurie Matthee, Stefan Ungerer; Evan Roos, Ben-Jason Dixon, Deon Fourie; Ruben van Heerden, Salmaan Moerat (captain); Neethling Fouche, Joseph Dweba, Ali Vermaak. Substitutes: Andre-Hugo Venter, Brok Harris, Frans Malherbe, Gary Porter, Marcel Theunissen, Willie Engelbrecht; Paul de Wet, Jonathan Roche.
Kickoff: 5pm
In anticipation of the physical demands the Bulls are likely to present in their United Rugby Championship derby at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, the Stormers have named six forwards on their bench.
Desperate to assert themselves up front, the Stormers will have a forward-heavy bench with Paul de Wet and Jonathan Roche the only backs waiting in reserve as they made four changes to their starting team.
Leolin Zas has recovered from illness and will take his place on the left wing, while Stefan Ungerer starts at scrumhalf.
Up front hooker Joseph Dweba and Neethling Fouche get a start, while the experience of Brok Harris and Frans Malherbe is reserved for the bench.
Apart from meeting the physical challenge the Bulls are likely to present, the Stormers are equally hopeful they can apply the finishing touches that had deserted them in their most recent matches.
They will be well aware not only that the Bulls have conceded seven tries in their last two home matches, but that a high proportion came from deep.
The more assured Bulls made just one change to their match-day 23 that downed the Lions in Pretoria last weekend.
Hooker Alulutho Tshakweni makes way for Akker van der Merwe on the bench but in the starting team Nizaam Carr will run out against his former team in the No 8 jersey.
The Lions meanwhile have been dealt a devastating blow with star backs Quan Horn and Henco van Wyk both ruled out due to injury for their clash against the Sharks at Ellis Park.
The Lions are hoping to bounce back from their defeat to the Bulls last weekend but with two of their most potent attacking players unavailable the odds on them downing the Sharks have lengthened.
Manuel Rass starts in the place of Van Wyk, while Tapiwa Mafura has to fill Horn's boots at fullback.
