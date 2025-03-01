Rugby

Bok veteran flyhalf Handré Pollard is returning to Loftus

01 March 2025 - 11:14
Mahlatse Mphahlele Sports reporter
Bok flyhalf Handre Pollard is returning to the Bulls.
Image: Dianne Manson/Getty Images

Handré Pollard is returning to Loftus. 

The Blue Bulls have confirmed the vastly experienced Pollard, who is a double World Cup-winning flyhalf, is returning to Pretoria in July on an initial two-year deal. 

The former Junior Boks captain has spent the past few years with French Top 14 side Montpellier and currently English outfit Leicester Tigers.

Before leaving for Europe in 2019, the 30-year old made 62 professional appearances in his six years for the Bulls and scored 629 points. 

Those included eleven tries, 119 penalties, 104 conversions and four drop goals, and now hopes to add more to that tally. 

“I am really grateful for this opportunity,” said Pollard as he reflects on the opportunity to return to Loftus.

“It’s something I don’t take for granted. Being able to come home after a great few years overseas, I’m beyond excited. I started my career at the Vodacom Bulls, and those six years played a massive role in the person and player I am today.

“This team and franchise have always had a special place in my heart, and I can’t see myself anywhere else in South Africa.” 

The pivot is looking forward to being back at Loftus. 

“⁠Running out at Loftus again in front of the proud Vodacom Bulls supporters.” 

Pollard has assured the Tigers' fan base of his commitment to the end. 

“Leicester Tigers, I’m extremely proud to be and have been a part of this club and group. It was three of the most enjoyable seasons of my career, and I’ll be forever grateful to have been a Leicester Tiger.

“There is still a lot of rugby to be played, and I’m excited to end the season and my time at Leicester Tigers on a high.”

Blue Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone says Pollard will add more steel to the team. 

“It is good to be welcoming Handré back to his home, a ground he has had great memories at and a place he knows very well because of his time here back then.

“He was a fan favourite back then, which left a lot of people sad when he left to expand his wings abroad. I am happy that today, we are able to bring him back and I am confident that it is to the delight of many South Africans that they will be able to see him back in the Vodacom Bulls shirt, 

“He left us as a 24-year-old with so much to offer this game and returns six years more mature and seasoned with a lot of time under his belt. He had only 39 caps for the Boks, and now he boasts 80 international caps.

“He has a wealth of international club rugby experience, which will be great for us as we continue to settle and challenge for silverware in competitions against major European clubs.

“Pollard has invaluable experience, especially if you consider the average age of our group.” 

