Blue Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone says Pollard will add more steel to the team.
Bok veteran flyhalf Handré Pollard is returning to Loftus
Image: Dianne Manson/Getty Images
Handré Pollard is returning to Loftus.
The Blue Bulls have confirmed the vastly experienced Pollard, who is a double World Cup-winning flyhalf, is returning to Pretoria in July on an initial two-year deal.
The former Junior Boks captain has spent the past few years with French Top 14 side Montpellier and currently English outfit Leicester Tigers.
Before leaving for Europe in 2019, the 30-year old made 62 professional appearances in his six years for the Bulls and scored 629 points.
Those included eleven tries, 119 penalties, 104 conversions and four drop goals, and now hopes to add more to that tally.
“I am really grateful for this opportunity,” said Pollard as he reflects on the opportunity to return to Loftus.
Blue Bulls CEO Edgar Rathbone says Pollard will add more steel to the team.
“It is good to be welcoming Handré back to his home, a ground he has had great memories at and a place he knows very well because of his time here back then.
“He was a fan favourite back then, which left a lot of people sad when he left to expand his wings abroad. I am happy that today, we are able to bring him back and I am confident that it is to the delight of many South Africans that they will be able to see him back in the Vodacom Bulls shirt,
“He left us as a 24-year-old with so much to offer this game and returns six years more mature and seasoned with a lot of time under his belt. He had only 39 caps for the Boks, and now he boasts 80 international caps.
“He has a wealth of international club rugby experience, which will be great for us as we continue to settle and challenge for silverware in competitions against major European clubs.
“Pollard has invaluable experience, especially if you consider the average age of our group.”
