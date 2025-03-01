Deon Fourie (Stormers)
Five players in the spotlight in weekend’s SA URC derbies
Some may have a point to prove when Lions clash with the Sharks and Bulls meet the Stormers
Image: Shaun Roy (Gallo Images)
It's another derby day in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday and, as ever, reputations are on the line.
Strong individual performances by key players could help tilt the balance in the Lions' clash with the Sharks at Ellis Park and when the Bulls meet the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld.
Frans Malherbe (Stormers)
The tighthead prop hasn't just been the bedrock of the Stormers scrum over the past decade-and-a-half but has served the same role for the Boks for most of that time. His reputation precedes him, which perhaps explains why he will attract eyes at scrum time at Loftus Versfeld against the Bulls on Saturday.
The Stormers spent an inordinate amount of time going backwards in their last clash against the Bulls and there will be huge expectation on Malherbe to make sure there is no repeat.
Jordan Hendrikse (Sharks)
It's only natural to set your gaze on Hendrikse in this fixture. The former Lion kicked his erstwhile teammates in the teeth with a match and competition-winning long-range penalty in last year's Currie Cup final at the same venue.
Apart from his raking boot, his ability to take it up into the opposition's defence is an asset that will stand the Sharks in good stead. Hendrikse started at fullback in the Sharks' last game against the Bulls but there has to be the temptation to get him closer to the action in this clash.
Deon Fourie (Stormers)
Endowed with a never-say-die spirit, Fourie is a player who doesn't dwell on the deck. His belligerence helps him gravitate to the thick of things and often to dark places. His nuisance factor and ability to get into Bulls' players' faces will be useful tools as the visitors try to knock the marauding hosts off their stride.
Fourie's influence at the breakdown in particular could help determine the course of the game. If his doesn't, the Bulls' Marco van Staden will happily take that responsibility.
Asenathi Ntlabakanye (Lions)
The Lions' behemoth was again included in the Bok alignment camp, which perhaps puts him under greater scrutiny when he comes up against his peers. While he is a devastating ball carrier and immovable on defence, questions remain about his impact in the set pieces as the Bulls again underlined last weekend.
He is still only 25 and remains a player with immense potential who is likely to improve. Standing his ground in the scrum this weekend will earn him a few ticks.
Willie le Roux (Bulls)
Le Roux will probably again find himself at first receiver for the Bulls when they clash with the Stormers at Loftus Versfeld. The previous two weeks presented a mixed bag from the Springbok fullback but if most recent form is anything to go by he has reason to take to the field with a spring in his step.
That, however, also places him firmly in the Stormers' cross hairs and they will no doubt have hatched a plan to keep him under wraps. Le Roux though, is a hard player to contain.
