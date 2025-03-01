Ironically two mistakes by Kriel soon after that — first kicking directly into touch and then spilling an up-and-under signalled a period of Sharks control, but the Lions held firm.
Lions pack maul Sharks early on to set up emphatic URC triumph at Ellis Park
Image: Gallo Images
The Lions pack laid the foundation for an emphatic 38-14 URC victory over the Sharks at Ellis Park on Saturday afternoon.
The star-studded visitors were given as much space on the field as they did oxygen in the highveld atmosphere, running in two late tries in the final three minutes to enjoy some compensation ahead of the rematch in Durban next week.
This middle-of-the-table clash — the Sharks were eighth and the Lions ninth — was a lopsided affair where the hosts forged their attack up front.
The home side controlled the game from the start, camping in the Sharks' half for most of the first half. The first two tries, by hooker PJ Botha and captain Francke Horn, came from pressure on the opposition try line.
Winger Edwill van der Merwe’s was the first lengthy run of the match, getting the ball and cutting inside, targeting a front rower to make the break and then sprinting unchallenged to the line to put his side up 19-0 at halftime.
After right wing Richard Kriel dotted down deftly in the corner, just before he was bundled into touch, soon after the restart, the home side seemed untouchable with their 24-0 advantage.
Ironically two mistakes by Kriel soon after that — first kicking directly into touch and then spilling an up-and-under signalled a period of Sharks control, but the Lions held firm.
Kriel eventually led the breakout and the Lions, throwing the ball around with some excellent passing, including one beauty by prop SJ Kotze, ran in two more tries by Jarod Cairns and Gianni Lombard.
Ethan Hooker and Siya Kolisi made the scoreline seem more respectable with a late blitz, but the Sharks will surely be far more competitive in seven days’ time.
Scorers
Lions (19) 38 Sharks (0) 14
Lions:
Tries: PJ Botha, Francke Horn, Edwill van der Merwe, Richard Kriel, Jarod Cairns, Gianni Lombard.
Conversions: Gianni Lombard (3), Nico Steyn.
Sharks:
Tries: Ethan Hooker, Siya Kolisi
Conversions: Jordan Hendrikse (2)
