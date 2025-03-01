Stormers defeat Bulls in rain-affected URC clash in Pretoria

The Stormers, with the backs to the wall, delivered a performance of pluck and courage to edge the Bulls 19-16 in this tight and tense United Rugby Championship encounter.

This was an unavoidably error ridden affair as the soggy field and wet ball far removed the match from the realm of spectacle.

It was a real battle of wills.

The Stormers and the Bulls may be far removed on the points table but they were joined at the hip in their desire for precious log points.

It was ultimately decided by the Stormers obdurate defence and their ability to absorb pressure, particularly at scrumtime.

The Bulls inability to master the wet ball left them with something to lament as did losing Marco van Staden just before the break.

Apart from the scrums the Stormers didn't just stand their ground against the Bulls, they were combative and belligerent. Backrowers Evan Roos and Ben-Jason Dixon operated in the face of the Bulls.