France crush Ireland to move into Six Nations pole position

France moved into pole position for the Six Nations title on Saturday, withstanding an early Antoine Dupont injury to thrash Ireland 42-27 with a blistering second half that dealt a likely fatal blow to the hosts' hopes of a record third title in a row.

France's hopes in a must-win game looked in trouble when Dupont hobbled off after 27 minutes and Ireland led early in the second half but three tries in 12 minutes from Paul Boudehent, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Oscar Jegou left the ill-disciplined Irish stunned and with their Grand Slam dreams in tatters.

Damian Penaud put the icing on the cake late on by equalling the great Serge Blanco's French record of 38 tries before Ireland flattered the scoreboard with two consolation tries.

The bonus-point victory moves France two points ahead of Ireland and six clear of England, meaning any kind of win over Scotland next week will almost certainly secure their second title since 2010, given their far superior points difference.

Long billed as the likely title decider for effectively the fourth year in a row, it was a predictably breathless opening with Ireland bossing the breakdown, set piece and forcing early penalties but unable to make the pressure count.