Ox pulls into Sharks' starting team
Notable absentees for the return derby clash with the Lions in Durban
Image: Steve Haag (Gallo Images)
Fitting the occasion with the SA Shield on the line, the Sharks will be tinged with more green and gold when they take on the Lions in their United Rugby Championship clash at Kings Park on Saturday.
Bok loose head prop Ox Nche makes a return, while national captain Siya Kolisi is elevated to the starting team as captain.
The Sharks will have a rugged look in their front row with Nche packing down with fellow Boks Bongi Mbonambi and Vincent Koch to his right.
Like the Lions, the Sharks also have notable absentees with Bok centre Lukhanyo Am and flank Vincent Tshituka having been added to the injured list.
Francois Venter replaces Am, while Lappies Labuschagne comes in for the injured Tshituka who joins his brother Emmanuel on the sidelines.
Western Province administration comes to an end
Lock Emile van Heerden is back after injury, while former Montpellier, Edinburgh and Bulls fullback Henry Immelman will be making his debut for the franchise.
The Sharks' bench will feature the fit again hooker Fez Mbatha and loose forward James Venter.
The Sharks will be out to make amends for their hugely disappointing 38-14 defeat at the hands of the Lions last weekend.
Wing Yaw Penxe admits they now have a second bite at the cherry.
“As players we had a proper look at ourselves and our game, both as individuals and as a unit, and we know where we went wrong and we’ve been working on that this week,” he told the Sharks' website.
“It helps to be playing the same team a week later, we’re essentially getting a second chance which doesn’t happen often and hopefully we right our wrongs this weekend.”
Springboks down Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs as SA’s top sports brand
Like the Sharks, the Lions are also without some of their heavy hitters. Quan Horn, Henco van Wyk, Ruan Venter and JC Pretorius all miss out due to injury.
While the Sharks will get line honours in the SA Shield should they win, the Lions have the opportunity to enter the top eight if they get a bonus point.
A bonus-point win will see the Lions jump from ninth to fifth which is a significant carrot.
Teams
The Sharks — Henry Immelman; Yaw Penxe, Jurenzo Julius, Francois Venter, Ethan Hooker; Jordan Hendrikse, Grant Williams; Siya Kolisi (captain), Lappies Labuschagne, Phepsi Buthelezi; Emile van Heerden, Jason Jenkins; Vincent Koch, Bongi Mbonambi, Ox Nche.
Substitutes: Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Hanro Jacobs, Corne Rahl, James Venter, Nick Hatton; Jaden Hendrikse, Hakeem Kunene.
The Lions — Tapiwa Mafura; Richard Kriel, Manuel Rass, Marius Louw, Edwill van der Merwe; Gianni Lombard, Morne van den Berg, Francke Horn (captain), Siba Qoma, Jarod Cairns; Darrien Landsberg, Ruben Schoeman; Asenathi Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, Juan Schoeman.
Substitutes: Franco Marais, Morgan Naude, Conraad van Vuuren, Ruan Delport, Izan Esterhuizen; Nico Steyn, WJ Steenkamp, Rynhardt Jonker.
Kickoff: 2pm
Referee: Morne Ferreira
