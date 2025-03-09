‘Gutted’ Ireland rue ill discipline and being outmuscled in French thrashing

A disappointed Ireland rued not taking first-half chances, plus losing their discipline and being outmuscled in 28 blistering second-half minutes when 34 unanswered French points crushed their Grand Slam dreams on Saturday.

The 42-27 Six Nations thrashing, which would have been even worse without two late consolation tries, looks likely to have extinguished Ireland's title hopes as well, with France just needing a win at home to Scotland next week to clinch the championship.

“I said it here yesterday that they can create something from nothing, especially off quick ball, go forward ball, and that's what happened two or three times in a row,” Ireland captain Caelan Doris said.