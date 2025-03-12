Rugby

Boks covering their bases in first alignment camp

Rassie Erasmus satisfied with start of exercise and fruitful coaches’ workshop

12 March 2025 - 13:01
Liam Del Carme Sports reporter
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. File photo
Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus. File photo
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus is satisfied they are laying a solid foundation for the 2025 season objectives at the Springboks' first alignment camp.

After a productive coaches' workshop at the weekend, the invited players arrived in Cape Town on Monday night as they started a journey that will see the Springboks play 15 matches this year.

SA Rugby said the camp followed a fruitful coaches' workshop where they focused on their areas of expertise and identified the aspects of the game in which the team could improve this season.

Two more alignment camps will follow and a training camp in June before the Boks kick into game mode in July.

Speaking about the coaches’ workshop, Erasmus said: “The coaches had a good interactive session where we did a deep dive into all the different areas of the game.

“Everyone gave their input on the areas we believe we need to improve and focus on this year to reach the standards we would like to at training and on the field of play.

It was a productive workshop and allowed us to align completely, while setting the tone for what we wanted to present to the players.”

The Bok coach was satisfied with the opening day of the camp.

“It was fantastic to see how the new players, those who have been at alignment camps before and players who have been in the set-up for years all shared in the excitement of being invited to the camp and soaked in the information and structures we shared with them.

Wednesday’s session will follow a similar structure, with the other coaches presenting their plans in their specialist areas, so we are confident the players will leave the camp with a clear picture of what we expect of them and what it will take to be part of the playing squad this year.”

READ MORE:

Many peaks to scale for the Boks as they face toughest year since 2021

Rassie Erasmus admits his team’s playing roster is challenging as British & Irish Lions, All Blacks lurk
Sport
10 hours ago

Cheetahs to get a run against Georgia

The Lelos will play a warm-up match in Bloemfontein before their Test against the Boks
Sport
1 day ago

Sharks provide sting in the tail against Lions to win URC SA Shield

The Sharks won the South African Shield in the United Rugby Championship but they were forced to do it the hard way by a particularly toothy Lions ...
Sport
3 days ago

‘Gutted’ Ireland rue ill discipline and being outmuscled in French thrashing

Not what captain Doris anticipated from 50th cap, and those of prop  Bealham and fellow back row Conan
Sport
3 days ago

Western Province administration comes to an end

The executive council of the South African Rugby Union has advised the administrator of the Western Province Rugby Football Union to wind up the ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. Ronwen Williams set to return for Sundowns against AmaZulu in huge boost for ... Soccer
  2. Luvo Manyonga holds off on Pretoria return as he gushes about long jump Sport
  3. WATCH | Ex-Bafana striker Lungisani Ndlela says players must find work outside ... Soccer
  4. Chiefs must play every game with ‘cup final spirit’: Nabi before Ertugral ... Soccer
  5. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Japie Motale on Pitso, Benni, Scara, Thidiela Soccer

Latest Videos

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY PLENARY (Budget Speech), 12 March 2025
Fear grows in Kenya for HIV patients as US aid cut halts drugs | REUTERS