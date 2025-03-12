“Everyone gave their input on the areas we believe we need to improve and focus on this year to reach the standards we would like to at training and on the field of play.
“It was a productive workshop and allowed us to align completely, while setting the tone for what we wanted to present to the players.”
The Bok coach was satisfied with the opening day of the camp.
“It was fantastic to see how the new players, those who have been at alignment camps before and players who have been in the set-up for years all shared in the excitement of being invited to the camp and soaked in the information and structures we shared with them.
“Wednesday’s session will follow a similar structure, with the other coaches presenting their plans in their specialist areas, so we are confident the players will leave the camp with a clear picture of what we expect of them and what it will take to be part of the playing squad this year.”
Boks covering their bases in first alignment camp
Rassie Erasmus satisfied with start of exercise and fruitful coaches’ workshop
Image: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images
Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus is satisfied they are laying a solid foundation for the 2025 season objectives at the Springboks' first alignment camp.
After a productive coaches' workshop at the weekend, the invited players arrived in Cape Town on Monday night as they started a journey that will see the Springboks play 15 matches this year.
SA Rugby said the camp followed a fruitful coaches' workshop where they focused on their areas of expertise and identified the aspects of the game in which the team could improve this season.
Two more alignment camps will follow and a training camp in June before the Boks kick into game mode in July.
Speaking about the coaches’ workshop, Erasmus said: “The coaches had a good interactive session where we did a deep dive into all the different areas of the game.
