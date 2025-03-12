World and SA Rugby help ex-players screen for brain damage

“We are focused on preventing problems players may experience in the future as well as helping them get support for anything they may be dealing with today.
‘Having a service such as the Brain Health Service provides players with peace of mind,’ says Joel Stransky
Image: Grant Pitcher (Gallo Images)
Brain injuries have long presented rugby its biggest headache but World Rugby and SA Rugby have held hands to tackle the problem.
They have launched a new Brain Health Service to support former elite South African players in keeping their brain as healthy as their body once they have retired from the game.
SA Rugby said the free service includes an awareness and education component, an online questionnaire and tele-health delivered cognitive assessment with a trained brain health practitioner. This service assesses players for any brain health warning signs, identifies a baseline result, provides advice on managing risk factors and signposting anyone in need of specialist care.
“Having a service such as the Brain Health Service readily available provides players with peace of mind, knowing they have a trusted resource for any brain health concerns — whether during their playing career or after retirement,” 1995 World Cup-winning Springbok flyhalf Joel Stransky said.
“It offers a safe and supportive space where players can seek expert guidance and undergo specialised testing designed by leading professionals in the field.”
World Rugby recently evolved and updated its six-point plan to become the most progressive sport in the world on player welfare, first launched in 2021. A key pillar of that plan is a commitment to support former players.
The Brain Health Service operates alongside the use of new technology for elite players such as smart mouthguards and trials of a lower tackle height in community rugby around the world.
Funded by World Rugby, the Brain Health Service has been developed using independent and scientifically proven examination techniques. Participants are required to fill in a questionnaire before proceeding to an online consultation with a trained brain health practitioner.
“Player welfare is World Rugby’s priority,” World Rugby’s former chief medical officer and project lead Dr Martin Raftery said.
Many peaks to scale for the Boks as they face toughest year since 2021
“We are focused on preventing problems players may experience in the future as well as helping them get support for anything they may be dealing with today.
“This new Brain Health Service is the first of its kind in the world and South Africa is the fourth nation to establish this system that supports players to understand how they can optimise management of their long-term brain health. It also provides an important touchpoint with medical professionals to check how players are getting on and helping them access any support they need.”
Clint Readhead, SA Rugby’s GM medical, said it is pleased to partner World Rugby and MyPlayers to introduce the service in South Africa. “Player welfare is a top priority and we are committed to offering an accessible, comprehensive service with expert guidance to ensure players have the necessary resources for a healthy and fulfilling life beyond rugby.
“This initiative reflects our dedication to supporting former elite players in South Africa, prioritising their wellbeing even after their playing careers have ended. We see it as the next step in the evolution of player welfare and care that the sport is committed to.”
The Brain Health Service in South Africa will initially be made available to all former elite players (men and women) and anyone eligible can contact bhs@sarugby.co.za.
