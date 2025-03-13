Cheslin Kolbe, Nadine Roos take top prizes at SA Rugby Awards

Springbok speedster Cheslin Kolbe became the first backline player since 2013 to take the prestigious SA Rugby Men’s Player of the Year title at a glittering SA Rugby Awards ceremony at the International Convention Centre in Cape Town on Thursday evening.

Nadine Roos took home the top women’s award for a second time.

Kolbe’s achievements throughout the 2024 season set him apart from an impressive field of nominees, which included previous winners Eben Etzebeth and Pieter-Steph du Toit, plus Damian De Allende and Ox Nché.

His contributions played a pivotal role in the Springboks’ triumphant season, which saw the team secure 11 victories in 13 Tests and recapture the Rugby Championship and Freedom Cup titles. Kolbe’s electrifying pace and skill on the field were key to these successes, underscoring his reputation as one of the most dynamic players in world rugby.

The Springboks and Rassie Erasmus were named Team and Coach of the Year.