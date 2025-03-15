Rugby

Scotland admit tough challenge but seek to disrupt France

15 March 2025 - 07:12 By MARK GLEESON
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Scotland co-captain Finn Russell hoping for a good result against France.
Scotland co-captain Finn Russell hoping for a good result against France.
Image: David Rogers/Getty Images

Scotland will be looking to disrupt France’s bid to claim the Six Nations on Saturday with co-captain Finn Russell admitting it felt odd to have rivals England and Ireland rooting for their success.

Scotland take on the table-toppers at the Stade de France on Saturday and a rare away win in Paris could open the door for either England or Ireland to secure tournament success, depending on their results against Wales and Italy respectively earlier in the day.

“It’s always a massive challenge coming here to Stade de France and trying to beat France, who have the title on the line and everything to play for,” said Russell after the traditional captain’s run on Friday when he led training.

“Hopefully, we can disrupt it ... We’ve just got to prepare as best we can and then see what happens.

“I’d imagine tomorrow we’ll get a few messages from the English boys, maybe the Irish boys, so I suppose it’s good fun. It shows how exciting a tournament it is that three teams can win at the end.”

Cheslin Kolbe, Nadine Roos take top prizes at SA Rugby Awards

Kolbe the first backline player since Jean de Villiers in 2013 to win Men’s Player of the Year
Sport
1 day ago

Scotland denied France the title four years ago in similar circumstances with an upset away win.

“It's been spoken about,” Russell added.

“But I think four years is a long time ago, so it'll be very different tomorrow night. I think the French team has come on a lot from there and I think we have as well.”

Scotland have only the slightest mathematical chance themselves to win the tournament with their a narrow 16-15 loss away to England last month effectively ending their chances.

“If we get a win tomorrow, then we’d probably look back at one of my kicks that could have had us winning the title,” said Russell, who missed three conversions at Twickenham that could have won Scotland the match and had them in contention on Saturday.

World and SA Rugby help ex-players screen for brain damage

‘Having a service such as the Brain Health Service provides players with peace of mind,’ says Joel Stransky
Sport
2 days ago

“I think the England game is probably the one that got away, which for me personally is really frustrating. I think we all know why. But if we can finish up with a win this weekend — the frustration for the England game would still be there, obviously — but I think we could look back at this tournament as a decent enough tournament.

“There’s probably a few folk questioning how the Scotland team is going, but if I hit that kick or one of the kicks, then it’s probably viewed very differently. At this level, it’s all about the results. But once you get to the end of the tournament, then you can fully assess how it’s been and how you’ve played,” Russell added.

Reuters

READ MORE

Rassie invited Bafana coach Broos to ‘spend a few days’ at Bok training

‘We agreed we should see each other in the future to discuss how I manage a team, how he manages a team’
Sport
1 day ago

Boks covering their bases in first alignment camp

Rassie Erasmus is satisfied with start of exercises and fruitful coaches’ workshop.
Sport
3 days ago

Cheetahs to get a run against Georgia

The Lelos will play a warm-up match in Bloemfontein before their Test against the Boks
Sport
3 days ago

Many peaks to scale for the Boks as they face toughest year since 2021

Rassie Erasmus admits his team’s playing roster is challenging as British & Irish Lions, All Blacks lurk
Sport
3 days ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. New SA teen sprint sensation slays African 100m king Omanyala in Pretoria Sport
  2. Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso questions why clash with Pirates was moved to ... Soccer
  3. Rassie invited Bafana coach Broos to ‘spend a few days’ at Bok training Soccer
  4. Maharaj makes merry against Titans to take Dolphins to One-Day Cup final Cricket
  5. Jose Riveiro downplays reaching 120 games with Orlando Pirates Soccer

Latest Videos

Singer Nick Soul launched his debut album Timeless
GRAMMYs: Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion Recreate ICONIC Whitney Houston and ...