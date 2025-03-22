Bulls to face Leinster: 1. Alulutho Tshakweni, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Wilco Louw, 4. Ruan Vermaak, 5. JF van Heerden, 6. Marcell Coetzee (c), 7. Jannes Kirsten, 8. Cameron Hanekom, 9. Embrose Papier, 10. Keagan Johannes, 11. Stravino Jacobs, 12. Harold Vorster, 13. David Kriel, 14. Sebastian de Klerk, 15. Willie le Roux
Replacements: 16. Johan Grobbelaar, 17. Jan-hendrik Wessels, 18. Mornay Smith, 19. Reinhardt Ludwig, 20. Marco van Staden, 21. Nizaam Carr, 22. Zak Burger, 23. Devon Williams
Stormers to face Scarlets: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Ben Loader, 13 Wandisile Simelane, 12 Dan du Plessis, 11 Leolin Zas, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Evan Roos, 7 Marcel Theunissen, 6 Deon Fourie, 5 Ruben van Heerden, 4 Salmaan Moerat (captain), 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ali Vermaak.
Replacements: 16 André-Hugo Venter, 17 Brok Harris, 18 Sazi Sandi, 19 Gary Porter, 20 Willie Engelbrecht, 21 Dewaldt Duvenage, 22 Jurie Matthee, 23 Damian Willemse.
Sharks to face Zabre: Ox Nche, Bongi Mbonambi, Vincent Koch, Jason Jenkins, Emile van Heerden, Phepsi Buthelezi, Vincent Tshituka, Siya Kolisi (C), Jaden Hendrikse, Jordan Hendrikse, Makazole Mapimpi, Ethan Hooker, Jurenzo Julius, Yaw Penxe, Henry Immelman
Replacements: Fez Mbatha, Ntuthuko Mchunu, Hanro Jacobs, Corne’ Rahl, James Venter, Bradley Davids, Francois Venter, André Esterhuizen
Bulls, Stormers and Sharks back in URC action
Image: Nokwanda Zondi/BackpagePix
Bulls coach Jake White made a few positional changes for their round 13 United Rugby Championship clash against Irish outfit Leinster Rugby at Loftus on Saturday.
The two go head-to-head in a rematch of the 2023/24 tournament semifinal as they look to consolidate their log standings in the run-up to the knockout stages.
In his team, White has assembled a front row that sees Alulutho Tshakweni, Akker van der Merwe and Wilco Louw combine to lead the charge against the side from Dublin.
Behind them, Ruan Vermaak and JF van Heerden link up on lock duties with skipper Marcell Coetzee and Jannes Kirsten at loose forward.
The return to full fitness of the boisterous Cameron Hanekom will see him add impetus at eight.
At half-back, White has paired scrumhalf Embrose Papier and the versatile Keagan Johannes who will be marshalling the troops from flyhalf.
There is a return to action for Stravino Jacobs, who starts at left wing, complementing fellow speed-king Sebastian de Klerk on the right side of the fortress.
In between the fast movers will be the centre duo of David Kriel and Harold Vorster, with the wise Willie le Roux back at fullback.
White has gone with a six-two split impact squad that features Johan Grobbelaar, Jan-hendrik Wessels, Mornay Smith, Reinhardt Ludwig, Marco van Staden, Nizaam Carr, Zak Burger and Devon Williams.
Springbok World Cup-winning coach and assistant coach of the visiting side Jacques Nienaber says the match will be a closely contested Test.
“The Vodacom Bulls are a star-studded side. The squad that Jake has built is a full-on international squad, bar one or two positions and even those positions, they are not too far out the radar of the National selectors,”
“It will be a Test match-like intensity kind of match, that is what we expect this to be.”
Elsewhere, there are eight Springboks in the Stormers starting line-up for their encounter with Scarlets in Llanelli on Saturday.
Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu starts at flyhalf on his return from injury in the clash with the Welsh outfit which kicks off at 5pm on Saturday at Parc y Scarlets.
The only other change to the backline that did duty in the win against the Vodacom Bulls at Loftus Versfeld sees Herschel Jantjies start at scrumhalf, with Dewaldt Duvenage, Jurie Matthee and Damian Willemse providing cover on the replacements bench.
In the forward pack, Marcel Theunissen starts at blindside flank in place of the injured Ben-Jason Dixon, while Frans Malherbe, Joseph Dweba and Ali Vermaak form an experienced front row.
Coach John Dobson said that while the team only arrived in Wales on Wednesday, they made the most of the two-week period building up to this match.
“It is obviously fantastic to have players of Sacha and Damian’s quality back in the group and we have made good use of the break to prepare for this game.
“Scarlets have been impressive this season and we know that it will have to be an 80-minute performance to get the result that we need from this one,” he said.
At Kings Park Stadium in Durban, Siya Kolisi will lead the Sharks against Italian side Zebre.
Vincent Tshituka returns from injury as he replaces Lappies Labuschagne in the only change among the forwards, while brothers Jaden and Jordan Hendrikse take on the role of halfback partnership with scrumhalf Grant Williams out of the game.
There is a welcome return for Makazole Mapimpi on the wing, which means Ethan Hooker and Jurenzo Julius once again partner in the midfield in the only other changes to the team that defeated the Emirates Lions.
André Esterhuizen is a notable returnee after injury, and he gets his first run off the bench this week.
Jurenzo Julius, commenting on being the newly-crowned Junior Springbok of the Year Award winner admits that, “Winning the award was an honour, I’ve worked hard putting in the work and I’m extremely grateful for having won the award.”
Having also been involved in the Springbok alignment camp, his shares continue to rise and aspirations of playing for his country come ever closer to turning a dream into reality.
“Since coming to Durban, I’ve set my sights on playing for the Springboks, I’ve had small goals like making the Junior Boks and getting my first senior cap, and now I’m moving closer to the Boks, which is now in reach.”
Casting his eyes to the immediate future, he believes that Zebre offer a big challenge that should be taken seriously.
“We expect a fight, a physical battle, they’ve beaten a few big teams and we expect them to come here and try to upset us. They’re only a few points outside the top 8 and we aren’t taking them lightly at all. Everyone is focused and ready to go.”
