Rugby

Sharks skipper Siya Kolisi stars as Sharks edge Zebre by one point

22 March 2025 - 17:40 By SPORT STAFF
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now
Sharks captain Siya Kolisi is challenged by Scott Gregory of Zebre Parma during the United Rugby Championship match at Kings Park in Durban, South Africa.
Sharks captain Siya Kolisi is challenged by Scott Gregory of Zebre Parma during the United Rugby Championship match at Kings Park in Durban, South Africa.
Image: Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Sharks captain Siya Kolisi scored two tries to help his outfit secure a nail-biting, come-from-behind 35-34 win over Zebre Parma in their URC contest in Durban on Saturday afternoon.

The way the Sharks' pack dominated, especially in the early minutes, shoving the Italian side backwards several metres at a time, it looked like the home team were in for an easy time after tries by Kolisi and centre Jurenzo Julius.

They passed up kickable penalty opportunities in the search for tries, and while the decisions paid off at the end — only just, though — they will surely need to be a little less adventurous as they go deeper into the business end of this competition.

They’ll have to be a lot better in their next clash, also at home, against log-leaders Leinster. 

MARK KEOHANE | And now, a moment for Cheslin Kolbe, SA’s best rugby player and world’s best back

It was at Toulouse in France where Kolbe showed us what he’s truly made of
Sport
4 days ago

Their second try came after some great handling and running, with prop Ox Nche putting Makazola Mampimpi into space down the Left, before the winger passed inside to Julius to dot down.

Nobody was surprised to see the Sharks 14-0 up barely 10 minutes into the match, but then the visitors struck with two tries of their own to level the score before flyhalf Giovanni Montemauri slotted a penalty for the lead.

Kolisi restored the Sharks' lead with a sensational effort, breaking out from a maul that had formed from a line-out on the Zebre 10m line and storming down the right touchline and breaking one tackle to score.

Vincent Koch scored from pressure on the line for the Sharks to take a comfortable 28-17 lead into the break.

And then fullback Geronimo Prisciantelli scored two quick tries after the break as his team reclaimed the lead at 31-28.

Well-deserved gongs for superb Boks

The sport’s finest gathered in Cape Town earlier this week to celebrate South African Rugby’s annual awards — and it was an occasion worthy of the ...
Sport
6 days ago

A second penalty made it 34-28 and finally the Sharks set about pressuring their opponents, camping in their 22m area and electing to scrum with each penalty earned.

Prop Muhamed Hasa was yellow-carded for collapsing one scrum and with that advantage the Sharks finally sent the ball wide where centre Ethan Hooker went over in the right corner.

Flyhalf Jordan Hendrickse slotted his fifth successful conversion of the day to steal the lead with five minutes left.

Scorers

Sharks (28) 35Tries: Siya Kolisi (2), Jurenzo Julius, Vincent Koch, Ethan Hooker. Conversions: Jordan Hendrickse (5).

Zebre Parma (17) 34. Tries: Alessandro Gezi, Giacomo Ferrari, Geronimo Prisciantelli (2), Conversions: Giovanni Montemauri (4).  Penalties: Montemauri (2).

READ MORE

Springboks ranked as South Africa’s top sports brand, valued at R2.2bn

The Springboks' brand has soared to new heights.
Sport
2 days ago

Women’s elite sports to generate more than $2.35bn in 2025, says Deloitte

Projected amount predicted to have increased by 240% in four years.
Sport
4 days ago

Rassie invited Bafana coach Broos to ‘spend a few days’ at Bok training

‘We agreed we should see each other in the future to discuss how I manage a team, how he manages a team’
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Just R20 for the first month. Support independent journalism by subscribing to our digital news package.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ... Soccer
  2. Disciplined sprinter Bayanda Walaza admits 'ice-cream is always calling me' Sport
  3. McCarthy's tenure as Kenya coach off to dramatic start with six-goal thriller ... Soccer
  4. Gavin Hunt leaves SuperSport United with immediate effect Soccer
  5. Another race, another sprint record for barnstorming Bayanda Walaza Sport

Latest Videos

ARENA SPORTS SHOW | Mokoena and Manyisa on Bafana, Mofokeng, Mbokazi and ...
The Man Who Captured History: A Conversation with Torleif Svensson