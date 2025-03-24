Rugby

Blitzboks ‘becoming contenders’ again as they seek Hong Kong gold

‘We want to be in the top four in every tournament and we are getting there,’ says veteran Siviwe Soyizwapi

24 March 2025 - 13:41 By Sports Staff
The Blitzboks' Siviwe Soyizwapi kicks a conversion to win the 2024 Paris Olympics bronze medal match against Australia at Stade de France in Paris on July 27 2024.
Image: PA/BackpagePix

Fifty-seven tournaments into his HSBC Sevens career — and 154 tries later — Siviwe Soyizwapi returns to Hong Kong for a sixth time, older and wiser, but just as determined as when he made his Blitzbok debut at Hong Kong Stadium in 2016.

This time, a new venue in Kai Tak Stadium awaits at the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens, but for Soyizwapi and his teammates the mission remains the same: to deliver a performance that will not only justify their hard work on the training field but also maintain the high standard demanded by playing for your country and representing the Springbok emblem.

South Africa also want to improve their position in the world series, where they are in fourth spot on 62 points, behind Argentina (68), Spain (66) and Fiji (62).

In their four tournaments in 2024-2025, the Blitzboks won in Cape Town, finished fourth in Perth and were losing finalists against Argentina (19-12) in the last leg in Vancouver last month, making for a stronger campaign so far than 2023-2024, where they ended in seventh place. 

They were also bronze medallists at last year's Paris Olympics. The 32-year-old Soyizwapi, who kicked the winning conversion in the 2024 Games third-place playoff win against Australia at Stade de France, is joined by Ryan Oosthuizen (53 tournaments) and Zain Davids (50) among the hugely experienced heads coach Philip Snyman has to call on as they seek glory in Hong Kong.

Gino Cupido will play in his first tournament for South Africa while Tristan Leyds and Zander Reynders travel to Hong Kong for the first time.

“We leave here well-prepared and determined to succeed,” Soyizwapi said as the team departed Cape Town on Sunday.

“We are aware of our log position and the comfort in that is that it shows our growth as a team. We want to be in the top four in every tournament and we are getting there, so the confidence is growing that we are on the right track.

“The one thing I came to realise over time is that it is the performance on the day that counts and you must always be ready for those. Hence my comfort for this tournament, as we prepared well.

“The growth of the squad in recent times shows in the performances so far. We are becoming contenders in each tournament we play in.”

Soyizwapi said the Blitzboks play for the badge, with their supporters always in mind.

“Our supporters do not have an easy time. In Vancouver, the final was played at about 3am on a Monday morning back home, yet so many people got up to watch and support.

“The time zones are a bit better next weekend, so maybe we can return the favour. We value the support we get and that is also a driving factor for the team.”

Blitzboks' Hong Kong Sevens pool B fixtures

(SA times):

Friday:

  • vs Uruguay (11.56am)
  • vs Australia (2.39pm)

Saturday:

  • vs New Zealand (7.43am)

Springbok Sevens squad for Hong Kong

  • #2 Ryan Oosthuizen — 53 tournaments, 230 points (46 tries)
  • #3 Impi Visser (co-captain) — 43 tournaments, 220 points (44 tries)
  • #4 Zain Davids — 50 tournaments, 225 points (45 tries)
  • #5 Ricardo Duarttee — 16 tournaments, 255 points (20 tries, 76 conversions, 1 penalty goal)
  • #8 Selvyn Davids (co-captain) — 39 tournaments, 712 points (93 tries, 122 conversions, 1 penalty goal)
  • #10 Dewald Human — 29 tournaments, 298 points (26 tries, 84 conversions)
  • #11 Siviwe Soyizwapi — 57 tournaments, 770 points (154 tries)
  • #12 Shilton van Wyk — 24 tournaments, 225 points (45 tries)
  • #14 Quewin Nortje — 10 tournaments, 135 points (27 tries)
  • #15 Donavan Don — 7 tournaments, 52 points (10 tries, 1 conversion)
  • #20 Gino Cupido — uncapped
  • #21 Zander Reynders — 3 tournaments, 0 points
  • #24 Tristan Leyds — 8 tournaments, 110 points (14 tries, 20 conversions)

SA Rugby media

